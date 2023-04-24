Fortuna Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

The Fortuna Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two men dead in a residence on the 2300 block of Newburg Road yesterday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene after a “suspected homicide,” with an adult male suspect reportedly armed and barricaded inside the residence, according to a press release.
Officers responded and nearby residents were notified and evacuated from the area for their safety as police tried to make contact with the suspect. According to the release, officers spent hours trying to make contact in order to negotiate, but he remained non-responsive.
“While attempting to establish contact, officers heard a single possible gunshot from inside the residence,” the release states, adding that officers then requested the multi-agency crisis negotiation and SWAT teams respond to assist.
After further attempts at contact were unsuccessful, a team made entry into the residence and found a man dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot and another male dead of “an apparent gunshot wound.” Police, the release states, are currently investigating the matter as a suspected “homicide-suicide.”
There is no active threat to the community, the release states, adding that the identifies of the deceased will be released “pending the coroner’s investigation and notification of next of kin.”
See the full release here
.
The county of Humboldt maintains a 24-hour mental health crisis line at 445-7715. Additionally, a national suicide prevention lifeline can be reached at (800) 273-8255 and a crisis help text line can be reached by texting "HELP" to 741-741. Additional local, state and national resources for those in distress and their loved ones can be found at humboldtgov.org/2096/Suicide-Prevention-Resources
