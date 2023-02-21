Yurok Tribe, Marshals Service Form MMIP Partnership

The initiative may involve a wide range of activities, depending on the priorities of the Tribe. These may include training on missing child investigations, investigative support for Yurok Tribal Law Enforcement, data analysis, public outreach, or other efforts with the USMS Sex Offender Investigations Branch, regional missing child coordinator and local deputy U.S. marshals," the release states. "Tribal and USMS personnel recently met to discuss the newly formed partnership and potential collaborations on projects pertaining to sex offender registration and enforcement, missing children and fugitives from justice."

The Yurok Tribe has been selected to serve as the first pilot location of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative, according to a news release from the tribe, which aims to “develop tribally-led collaborative partnerships to proactively examine public safety issues – particularly those involving missing endangered children.”“The Yurok Tribe is extremely grateful to partner with the US Marshals Service on this important and timely initiative,” said Yurok Chair Joseph L. James. “The knowledge and tools we will gain from this unique partnership will significantly increase our capacity to keep our community safe.”Since January, representatives from the Yurok Tribe and the agency have been meeting to share information and develop strategies, with the goal of protecting tribal members as well as the community at large, the release states.This is yet another step in the Yurok Tribe’s continuing action to address the MMIP crisis, which only gained real standing outside of Native communities back in 2020, when the Sovereign Bodies Institute released a groundbreaking report that found Native women and girls were far more likely to go missing, especially in Northern California, or become victims of violence than the general population.In December of 2021, the Yurok Tribe declared a state of emergency after a spate of attempted abductions and reports of missing persons and the tribe hosted its first-ever Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Symposium in October, which brought tribal leaders from throughout California, as well as state, federal and local officials, together to discuss the crisis and prioritize reform efforts.“It is my sincere hope that by dedicating resources in Indian Country and partnering with the Yurok Tribe, U.S. Marshals will help address the problem of missing children from the Yurok Tribe and assist with other public safety initiatives, such as ensuring that registered sex offenders in the area are compliant with their statutory requirements,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis. “We are fully committed to supporting the Yurok Tribe’s efforts to keep their communities safe.”Read the full release below: