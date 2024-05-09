Summer break is nearly here, and with it the sunshine and long days that seem infinitely longer when the kids have nothing to do. Pour yourself a tall lemonade and peruse this year's Summer of Fun listings, where you'll surely find the right camp, class or summer excursion for your youngster, whether they're into stages, sewing machines, sports or forests.

General & Multi Activities

Big Lagoon Coastal Camp. Mon., July 1, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Mon., July 8, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Mon., July 15, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Mon., July 22, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Mon., July 29, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Mon., Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Mon., Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Big Lagoon Union Elementary School, 269 Big Lagoon Park Road, Trinidad. Canoeing, archery, songs, skits, fishing, Indigenous skills and epic adventures in one of the state's most breathtaking areas. We have two offerings for summer camp. Overnight camp offers three days and two nights of fun-filled activities. Day camp offers all school-aged kids outdoor adventures in our magical forest and sunny days at the beach. Thanks to the California Coastal Commission, there are scholarships available for campers of Indigenous descent. Big Lagoon students are free. Cost per week varies based on your selection. Free-$375. [email protected]. ian2161.wixsite.com/my-site-2/summer-camps. (707) 677-3688.

Camp Combo Option. Mondays-Fridays. City of Arcata, Arcata. Ages 4-12. The city of Arcata Recreation Division offers Camp Combos. Add variety to your child's summer by combining two half-day camps. Enroll your camper for a morning camp (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), then choose an afternoon camp (1 to 5 p.m.) for a full day of fun! Monday-Friday, June 17-Aug. 16. Transportation is not provided to/from the Arcata Skate Park or the Arcata Marsh, therefore some combos require parents to transport their camper to their next camp. Weekly Fee: $170/$197 non-resident. [email protected]. (707) 822-7091.

Camp Living Waters. July 21-26. Cookson Ranch, 200 Cookson Lane, Redwood Valley. Camp Living Waters is July 21-July 26, open to ages 9- 15 and ages 16-17 serve as counselors. Join us for a week of Real Super Heroes, full of madcap cape adventures, identifying our God-given super powers and discovering the real superheroes all around us. Camp encourages diversity. Tuition includes five nights lodging, meals. Registration online. Scholarships available. We encourage those who cannot afford it to apply for a scholarship. $200. [email protected]. camplivingwatershumboldt.org/. (707) 822-4102.

Camp Ravencliff. Sun., June 30. YMCA Camp Ravencliff, 2830 Briceland Road, Redway. On the Eel River in Redway. Overnight Summer Camp for kids ages 9-14. Session Dates: June 30-July 7, July 7-14, July 14-21. Teen Leadership programs are also available. Financial assistance is available for all camp programs. Register and more info at scfymca.org/camp-ravencliff. scfymca.org/camp-ravencliff.

City of Eureka's Get Out & Play Day. Sat., July 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sequoia Park, 3414 W St., Eureka. Join the Eureka Community Services Department for the 10th annual event with playful excursions at a variety of city locations such as Sequoia Park & Zoo, the Discovery Museum, Cooper Gulch Skatepark, Hartman & Kennedy Fields, Hammond Park, the Eureka Golf Course, Old Town Eureka, Clara May Berry Park and the Eureka Waterfront. Participants immerse themselves in the world of outdoor recreation all while taking some knowledge home. Free. GetOutAndPlayDay.com. (707) 441-4248.

Dream Quest Summer. Dates TBA. Dream Quest, 100 Country Club Drive, Willow Creek. Camps and activities including swim lessons, dance camp, drama club and camp, River Safety Day, field trips, cooking classes, historical fencing, music lessons, StepUP, youth service learning work and volunteer experience, free lunch program and youth center. dqwc.org. (530) 629-3564.

For the Love of Animals – Humane Education Summer Program. June 24-28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., July 8-12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and July 15-19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Companion Animal Foundation Community Animal Program Center, 3954 Jacobs Ave., Eureka. Calling all youth animal lovers: Companion Animal Foundation is offering For the Love of Animals humane education summer program, the perfect way to explore all things animals. From dog training to animal care and nutrition, we explore the life and care of pets. Animal Friendships (ages 8-10) is from June 24-28 from 9-1. First Session Animal Ambassadors (ages 11-16) is from July 8-12 from 9-1. Second Session Animal Ambassadors (ages 11-16) is July 15-19 from 9-1. $200. cafanimals.org. (707) 296-4629.

Fortuna Parks and Recreation Playgroup. 10 a.m.-noon. Fortuna Monday Club, 610 Main St. Ages: newborn-5 years. A safe and comfortable environment for children to interact with other children while learning important playtime social skills. Thursdays and Fridays. Free. friendlyfortuna.com. (707) 725-7620.

Fuente Nueva Charter School Spanish Immersion Summer Program. Mondays-Fridays, starting July 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fuente Nueva Charter School, 1730 Janes Road, Arcata. Four weeks of summer fun. Week 1: El mundo de los dinosaurios. Blast into the past: Dinosaurs. Week 2: Viaje hacia las estrellas. Journey into the Stars. Week 3: La magia de la tierra. Plant Magic. Week 4: Verano con los compañeros. Summertime Buddies. Full day and half day available. $150/week, $100/week half day. dlopez@ fuentenueva.org. (707) 822-3348.

Leader-In-Training. Mondays-Fridays, starting Jun. 16. Rohner Park, 5 Park St., Fortuna. Ages: 13-16 years. Work with youth ages 4-12 helping plan and lead camp activities. Gain real life work experience and leadership skills all while having fun. Leader-In-Training Program experience can also count towards community service and looks great on a college application. Half day and full day options. Sessions are one week. $5 per week, includes T-shirt. friendlyfortuna.com. (707) 725-7620.

Leader-in-Training Program. Mondays-Fridays . City of Arcata, Arcata. Ages 13-17. The city of Arcata Recreation Division offers the L.I.T. Program as a full day camp (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or half-day camp (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.), Monday-Friday, June 17-Aug. 16. Become a L.I.T. and gain real life work experience and leadership skills, all while having fun in the sun. Work with campers ages 4-14, helping to plan and lead summer camp activities, field trips and more. Get a head start for future paid job opportunities as a Recreation Camp Leader. Weekly fee: $22/$24.50 non-resident, five+ weeks for $110/$123.50 non-resident. Fee includes T-shirt. [email protected]. (707) 822-7091.

Lost Coast Camp Session 2: Makers Camp. July 15-22. Lost Coast Camp, 1199 Lighthouse Road, Petrolia. Ages 11-13. A sleepover camp in Petrolia with swimming, hiking, art, campfire, farming and more. Boys only. $850, camperships available. lostcoastcamp.org.

Maker's Apron Creature Camp. June 24-28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jefferson Community Center, 1000 B St., Eureka. Maker's Apron Creative Reuse is offering three creative reuse summer camps for mini makers ages 8 to 11. In these Mon.-Fri. day camps, crafty makers will create creatures, costumes and contraptions to explore the world. Edu-makers lead campers through a variety of individual and group projects along with team-building challenges and collaborations. All tools and materials included, plus free lunches and snacks. Campers will appreciate our big blue home planet from an artistic point of view while learning about the 4Rs of waste reduction: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rot. $265, scholarships available. makersapron.org/summer-camps.

Maker's Apron Robots v Fairies Camp. July 8-12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jefferson Community Center, 1000 B St., Eureka. Maker's Apron Creative Reuse is offering three creative reuse summer camps for mini makers ages 8 to 11. In these Mon-Fri day camps, crafty makers will create creatures, costumes and contraptions to explore the world. Edu-makers will lead campers through a variety of individual and group projects along with team building challenges and collaborations. All tools and materials included, plus free lunches and Snacks. Campers will appreciate our big blue home planet from an artistic point of view while learning about the 4Rs of waste reduction: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rot. $265, scholarships available. makersapron.org/summer-camps.

Redwood Day Camp. Mondays-Fridays. Redwood Lodge, Redwood Park, Arcata. Ages 5-12. The city of Arcata Recreation Division offers Redwood Day Camp Monday-Friday with two options: Morning Only (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) or Full Day (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) Free Extended Care: 7:30-9 a.m. and 5-5:30 p.m.: June 17-Aug. 16. Campers will make new friends and memories to last a lifetime as they explore the world of nature, art, cooking, and cooperative games in the beautiful setting of Redwood Park. Campers will enjoy the newly renovated playground. On Tuesday afternoons, full-day campers will walk to the Arcata Community Pool for swimming. Each week's unique theme adds new and exciting activities for a whole summer of fun. Weekly Fee: morning only $120/$133.50 non-resident, full day $170/$183.50 non-resident. [email protected]. (707) 822-7091.

Summer Enrichment and Fun at Mistwood Montessori School. Mon., July 8, 9 a.m.-noon. Mistwood Montessori School, 1801 10th St., Eureka. Ages: 3-7. Two sessions: July 8 to 19, July 22 to Aug. 2. mistwoodmontessori.com. (707) 444-8100.

Summer FUN Camp. Mondays-Fridays, starting Jun. 17, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Rohner Park, 5 Park St., Fortuna. Campers explore the world of nature, art, cooking and cooperative games all in the beautiful setting. Sessions are one week. $130/weekly, $140 non-resident. friendlyfortuna.com. (707) 725-7620.

Visual & Performing Arts

Art Camp. June 24-28, 1-5 p.m., July 8-12, 1-5 p.m., July 15-19, 1-5 p.m., July 22-26, 1-5 p.m. and Aug. 5-9, 1-5 p.m. Arcata Community Center, 321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Ages 7-12. The City of Arcata Recreation Division offers Art Camp Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Free Extended Care: 5-5:30 p.m.: June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15-19, July 22-26, and Aug. 5-9. Artists explore the visual arts, while discovering their own style. Camp is held in the Arcata Community Center's Teen Room. Weekly Fee: $120/$133.50 non-resident. [email protected]. (707) 822-7091.

Creative Dance Classes. Wednesdays, 10-10:30 a.m. Trillium Dance Studios, 855 Eighth St., Arcata. For ages 3-4 yrs old. Leap, twirl, roll and get inspired! Students will learn basic dance concepts with lots of time for fun and creativity. W, 10-10:30 a.m. for $25/mini-session (2 classes). Mini-Session 1: July 10 and 17. Mini-Session 2: July 24 and 31. $25/session. [email protected]. trilliumdance.com/register/. (707) 822-8408.

Pageant at the Playhouse. Mondays-Fridays. Arcata Playhouse, 1251 Ninth St. Ages 11-17. Two weeks of classes in movement, stilt-walking, storytelling, mask-making, and puppet creations aim to build physical theater skills and ensemble building foundations. This workshop concludes with an outdoor processional performance. playhousearts.org/event-details/summer-workshop-pageant-at-the-playhouse.

Sequoia Chamber Music Workshop. June 16-22,3-10 p.m., 7-8:30 p.m. and Sat., June 22, 10-11:30 a.m. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. A unique opportunity for young musicians to study and perform at least four different works with four different chamber groups over the course of a six-day session. Since 1972, Sequoia's goal has been to offer young musicians ages 13-20 the opportunity to develop their technical skills and passion for music through a program of total immersion in the world of chamber music. Instead of focusing on a single "command performance" at the conclusion of the workshop, Sequoia provides each participant with the opportunity to perform four times during each six-day session. $575. [email protected]. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/sequoia-chamber-music-workshop. (510) 507-9738.

Summer Camps. Mon., June 24, 9 a.m. North Coast Dance, 426 F St., Eureka. North Coast Dance Summer Dance Camps for Ages 3-12. Join for a week of ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, musical theater and contemporary. Week 1: June 24-28. Week 2: July 15-19. Week 3: Aug. 5-9. Register online or call. $200/week. [email protected]. northcoastdance.org. (707) 442-7779.

Summer Dance. Mon., July 15. No Limits Dance Academy, 1093 10th St., Arcata. Ages 3 and up. Tap, jazz, ballet and hip-hop. Through Aug. 8. nolimitsdanceacademy.com. (707) 825-0922.

Summer Dance Camp. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Trillium Dance Studios, 855 Eighth St., Arcata. Ages 7-12 yrs. Join us for an inclusive summer camp experience with a variety of dance styles including ballet, modern, jazz, workshops, crafting, dance games, choreography, dance movies and more! No previous experience required. M-F, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for $150/week. Week 1: July 8-12, Week 2: July 15-19. $150/week. [email protected]. trilliumdance.com/register/. (707) 822-8408.

Summer Dance Intensive Program. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Trillium Dance Studios, 855 Eighth St., Arcata. For the dedicated dancer ages 12 and up, join us for 2 weeks of technical training in ballet, pointe/pre-pointe, contemporary, jazz, dancer Pilates and workshops! Dancers are encouraged to attend both weeks for an immersive experience of growth and value. M-F, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for $195/week or $375/both weeks. Week 1: July 22-26. Week 2: July 29-Aug. 2. $195/week. [email protected]. trilliumdance.com/register/. (707) 822-8408.

Summer Sewing Camps. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Notions Sewing Studio, Eureka, Eureka. Join us in the studio for a variety of fun sewing camps this summer. Camps include: Quilted pillows, Stuffed Animals, Bags and Backpacks, Dolls and Doll Clothes, Fiber Art Mixed Media and Monster Making. $155. [email protected]. notionssewingstudio.com. (707) 601-9804.

Summer Stage Workshop: Finding Nemo KIDS. Mon., July 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Mon., Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Arkley Center for the Performing Arts, 412 G St., Eureka. Disney's Finding Nemo KIDS is a 30-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie, with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Week 1: July 22-26; performances July 26. Week 2: Aug. 12-16; performances Aug. 16. Ages 6-11. Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Humboldt Light Opera Company SPACE. $250/full week workshop. [email protected]. mainstagehumboldt.org/youth-productions. (707) 200-1778.

click to enlarge Illustration by Dave Brown

Suzuki Summer Day Camp. Dates TBA. Sunny Brae Middle School, 1430 Buttermilk Lane, Arcata. All ages. Every child can become fluent in music. We will explore the art of music individually, in duets and ensembles. Offering instruction in guitar, piano, ukulele and vocals. Week-long study wraps up with an evening dinner cabaret-style performance. Full (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and half (10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m.) day options available. $180/$125. (707) 601-2434.

Very Beginner Sewing Camp. 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4 p.m. Notions Sewing Studio, Eureka, Eureka. Learn to use a sewing machine in a safe, encouraging environment. We will explore basic skills through a variety of fun useful projects. No experience necessary. This class meets the prerequisites for all other sewing classes. Ages 7 and up. All materials included. Sign up online. $155. [email protected]. NotionsSewingStudio.com. (707) 601-9804.

Yarn Craft Camp. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Yarn, 2840 F St., Eureka. Yarn is teaming up with Notions Sewing Studio for a week-long summer craft camp for kids age 7-12. Campers will explore a variety of crafts involving fiber, paper, nature and more. With a $15 discount for siblings. A $35 non-refundable deposit is required to hold a spot. $165. yarnfun.com. (707) 443-9276.

Young Creators Art Camp. June 17-21, July 1-5, July 29-Aug. 2 and Aug. 12-16. Arcata Community Center, 321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Ages 4-6. The city of Arcata Recreation Division offers Young Creators Art Camp Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Free Extended Care: 5-5:30 p.m.: June 17-21, July 1-5, July 29-Aug. 2, and Aug. 12-16. Young aspiring artists focus on age-appropriate art projects, imaginative play and inspiring activities. Artists create new projects every day while exploring a variety of art mediums. Camp is held in the Arcata Community Center's Teen Room. Weekly Fee: $120/$133.50 non-resident. [email protected]. (707) 822-7091.

Young Dancer Summer Mini-Sessions. Tuesdays, Thursdays, 10-11 a.m. Trillium Dance Studios, 855 Eighth St., Arcata. For ages 4-6 yrs old. Grab your ballet slippers and join us! Students will practice ballet skills and musicality with a focus on joy and expression. T/Th, 10-10:55 a.m. for $50/mini-session (4 classes). Session 1: July 9, 11, 16, 18. Session 2: July 23, 25, 30, Aug. 1. $50/mini-session. [email protected]. trilliumdance.com/register/. (707) 822-8408.

Nature & Science

Explorers Science Camp – Laurel. July 1-5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., July 8-12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., July 15-19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and July 22-26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Laurel Tree Charter School, 4555 Valley West Blvd., Arcata. Ages 5-9. The city of Arcata Recreation Division offers Explorers Science Camp – Laurel, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free Extended Care: 8-9 a.m. and 5-5:30 p.m.: July 1-5, July 8-12, July 15-19, and July 22-26. This camp offers a full day of fun and scientific exploration. Enjoy group games, arts and crafts, S.T.E.M. projects, outdoor adventure and play. Each weeks' unique theme adds new and exciting hands-on activities. Weekly Fee: $170/$183.50 non-resident. [email protected]. (707) 822-7091.

Jr. Explorers Science Camp – Forest. June 17-21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., July 29-Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Aug. 12-16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Redwood Lounge, Redwood Park, Arcata. Ages 4-6. The city of Arcata Recreation Division offers Jr. Explorers Science Camp – Forest Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free Extended Care: 8-9 a.m.: June 17-21, July 29-Aug. 2, and Aug. 12-16. Campers uncover the wonders of the natural world through play, exploration, games and crafts. Weekly Fee: $120/$133.50 non-resident. [email protected]. (707) 822-7091.

Jr. Explorers Science Camp – Marsh. June 24-28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Aug. 5-9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Interpretive Center, 569 S. G St. Ages 4-6. The city of Arcata Recreation Division offers Jr. Explorers Science Camp – Marsh, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free Extended Care: 8-9 a.m.: June 24-28 and Aug. 5-9. Campers explore the natural world through experiments, outdoor exploration, are projects and engaging, age-appropriate scientific learning at Arcata's unique Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary. Weekly Fee: $120/$133.50 non-resident. [email protected]. (707) 822-7091.

Junior Rohner Ranger Camp . June 17-21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., July 8-12, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., July 29-Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and Aug. 19-23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Rohner Park, 5 Park St., Fortuna. Ages: 4-6 years. A ranger's motto is be prepared. Through investigation, individual and group projects and engaging, age-appropriate hands-on learning campers will explore the natural environment. $80/weekly, $90 non-resident. friendlyfortuna.com. (707) 725-7620.

Maker's Apron Space Explorers Camp. June 17-21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jefferson Community Center, 1000 B St., Eureka. For mini-makers going into third through sixth grade next fall. Each five-day themed camp is packed with creative projects, big group games, building challenges and a grand finale photo shoot to show off what they've made. Through creative play and collaboration, campers will learn about the 4Rs of waste reduction: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rot. Early drop off and late pick up available. Sign up online. $265, some scholarships available. makersapron.org/summer-camps.

Museum Youth Summer Camps. Mon., June 24, 1-5 p.m., Mon., July 8, 1-5 p.m. and Mon., July 15, 1-5 p.m. Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt, 1242 G St., Arcata. Camps are for ages 6-9. Sign up for a membership and get a discount. Sign up for one or all three weeks. All weeks will include themed art projects, hands-on exploration of materials, story time, research practice, and many games. June 24-28: Jump, Slither and Run with live reptiles and amphibians, practice animal tracking while learning about different animal careers. July 8-12: Natural Science Explorers. Dive into marine science, learn to use telescopes, put on puppet show theater. Learn about what different types of scientists study. $100/$120. https://natmus.humboldt.edu/summer-youth-camps. (707) 826-4480.

click to enlarge Illustration by Dave Brown

Summer Adventure Camp. Mon., June 24. King Range National Conservation Area, 768 Shelter Cove Road, Whitethorn. From tide pools to creeks and ridge tops to meadows, every day SAC campers embark on a new adventure. Based in Whitethorn, the camp serves 12+ kids each week, bringing them outside to hike, create nature inspired crafts, learn about edible and medicinal plants, journal, observe wildlife, swim, play, explore and learn the value of giving back through service projects. Week 1 runs June 24-28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is open to ages 10-13. Week 2 runs July 8-12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is open to ages 7-9. Week 3 runs July 15-19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is open to ages 4-6. Week 4 runs July 22-26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is open to ages 4-6. Week 5 runs July 29-Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is open to ages 7-9. Week 6 runs Aug. 5-9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is open to ages 10-13. Full and partial scholarships are available. [email protected].

Summer Adventure Camp - week 2. Mon., July 8. King Range National Conservation Area, 768 Shelter Cove Road, Whitethorn. "Summer Adventure Camp is the best camp ever!" said 9 year old Gigi of her camp experience. From tide pools to creeks and ridge tops to meadows, every day SAC campers embark on a new adventure. Based in Whitethorn, the camp serves 12+ kids each week, bringing them outside to hike, create nature inspired crafts, learn about edible and medicinal plants, journal, observe wildlife, swim, play, explore, and learn the value of giving back through service projects. Week 2 runs July 8-12, 10am-4pm and is open to ages 7-9. Full and partial scholarships are available. [email protected].

Summer Adventure Camp - week 3. Mon., July 15. King Range National Conservation Area, 768 Shelter Cove Road, Whitethorn. "Summer Adventure Camp is the best camp ever!" said 9 year old Gigi of her camp experience. From tide pools to creeks and ridge tops to meadows, every day SAC campers embark on a new adventure. Based in Whitethorn, the camp serves 12+ kids each week, bringing them outside to hike, create nature inspired crafts, learn about edible and medicinal plants, journal, observe wildlife, swim, play, explore, and learn the value of giving back through service projects. Week 3 runs July 15-19, 10am-4pm and is open to ages 4-6. Full and partial scholarships are available. [email protected].

Summer Adventure Camp - week 4. Mon., July 22. King Range National Conservation Area, 768 Shelter Cove Road, Whitethorn. "Summer Adventure Camp is the best camp ever!" said 9 year old Gigi of her camp experience. From tide pools to creeks and ridge tops to meadows, every day SAC campers embark on a new adventure. Based in Whitethorn, the camp serves 12+ kids each week, bringing them outside to hike, create nature inspired crafts, learn about edible and medicinal plants, journal, observe wildlife, swim, play, explore, and learn the value of giving back through service projects. Week 4 runs July 22-26, 10am-4pm and is open to ages 4-6. Full and partial scholarships are available. [email protected].

Summer Adventure Camp - week 5. Mon., July 29. King Range National Conservation Area, 768 Shelter Cove Road, Whitethorn. "Summer Adventure Camp is the best camp ever!" said 9 year old Gigi of her camp experience. From tide pools to creeks and ridge tops to meadows, every day SAC campers embark on a new adventure. Based in Whitethorn, the camp serves 12+ kids each week, bringing them outside to hike, create nature inspired crafts, learn about edible and medicinal plants, journal, observe wildlife, swim, play, explore, and learn the value of giving back through service projects. Week 5 runs July 29-August 2, 10am-4pm and is open to ages 7-9. Full and partial scholarships are available. [email protected].

Summer Youth Science Camps and Activities. Thu., May 9. Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt, 1242 G St., Arcata. In June, July and August. Hands-on inquiry based activities integrating science, arts and crafts, live animals and games. natmus.humboldt.edu.

Sports, Athletics & Adventure

Adventure Camp. Mondays-Fridays, 1-5 p.m. Redwood Park, top of 14th Street, Arcata. Ages 9-14. The city of Arcata Recreation Division offers Adventure Camp Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Free Extended Care: 5-5:30 p.m.: June 17-Aug. 16. Campers will learn to tap into the adventure that awaits in their own backyards. Each week's theme brings new activities and adventures. Camp is held at the Arcata Challenge Course, 14th Street entrance. Weekly Fee: $120/$133.50 non-resident. [email protected]. (707) 822-7091.

Lost Coast Camp: Day Camp 1. July 7-11. Lost Coast Camp, 1199 Lighthouse Road, Petrolia. Ages 5-7. Camp in Petrolia. $400, Camperships available. lostcoastcamp.org.

Lost Coast Camp Session 1: Ranch and Wild. July 6-12. Lost Coast Camp, 1199 Lighthouse Road, Petrolia. Ages 8-11. A sleepover camp in Petrolia with swimming, hiking, art, campfire, farming and more. Places available, boys only. $750, camperships available. lostcoastcamp.org.

Rohner Ranger Camp. June 24-28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., July 1-5, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 5-9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and Aug. 12-16, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Rohner Park, 5 Park St., Fortuna. Ages: 7-9 years. Learn about adventure preparedness and Rohner Park's rich history. Explore, protect and respect the land, resources, and heritage of our Eel River Valley. $80/weekly, $90 non-resident. friendlyfortuna.com. (707) 725-7620.

Skate Camp. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Arcata Skate Park, 900 Sunset Ave. Ages 6-12. The dity of Arcata Recreation Division offers Skate Camp Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free Extended Care: 8-9 a.m.: June 17-Aug. 16. Skateboard enthusiasts of all skill levels learn how to be safe and have fun at our local skate park. Instructed by skilled, local skateboarders, this program focuses on park safety, park etiquette, street and vert riding, and, of course, style. Weekly fee: $120/$133.50 non-resident. [email protected]. (707) 822-7091.

Teen Three-Day Sailing Progression ages 14-17. Fri., July 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. This three-day summer progression teaches the basic skills necessary to sail small vessels including the Laser and Coronado 15 sailboats. Sailors learn boat rigging, points of sail, capsize recovery, boat handling skills, situational awareness and more while making friends. This course is sure to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all skill levels. $425. [email protected]. centeractivities.humboldt.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=712773e3-f442-4d74-8117-2877c2268638. (707) 826-3357.

Teen Leadership Camp/Backpacking. June 23-30. Lost Coast Camp, 1199 Lighthouse Road, Petrolia. Ages 14-16. A sleepover camp in Petrolia with swimming, hiking, art, campfire, farming and more. $900, camperships available. lostcoastcamp.org.

Youth Aquatic & Adventure Camp for ages 10-14. July 15-19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. This five-day course teaches the basic skills necessary to get out on the water safely in an encouraging and exciting environment. We will cover basic waterfront safety as well as activity-specific skills for kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, surfing and more. These will be fun days on the bay filled with games and learning about the local environment. $375. [email protected]. centeractivities.humboldt.edu/program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=28c1c5cd-e5fe-472d-a50e-cc3e4b4fc95c. (707) 826-3357.

Youth Sailing Summer Camp for ages 10-14. Aug. 12-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. This five-day summer camp teaches the basic skills necessary to sail small vessels including the Laser and Coronado 15 sailboats. Junior sailors learn boat rigging, points of sail, capsize recovery, boat handling skills, situational awareness and more while making friends. This course is sure to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for youth of all skill levels. The week will be spent engaging in hands-on learning, having fun races, and learning to play some great sailing games. $425. [email protected]. centeractivities.humboldt.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=cdd25588-d19c-40d5-a5ac-ff3c1d8b86c6. (707) 826-3357.

Youth Volleyball Camp. Mon., June 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Mon., July 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Adorni Recreation Center, 1011 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. The city of Eureka Community Services Department camp will teach the basic fundamentals of passing, setting, bumping, serving and ball control. It will also cover the techniques for offense and defensive court positioning. June 24-27 (ages 9-12); July 15-19 (ages 13-16). Knee pads are required along with court shoes. Loose clothing is recommended. (Ages 9-12) $120 per participant (ages 13-16), $150 per participant. [email protected]. eurekaca.gov/157/Community-Services. (707) 441-4248.