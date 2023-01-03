Centro del Pueblo Sanctuary Garden Vandalized Again

A culture of Peace for a better Humboldt County
Centro del Pueblo regrets to inform the Sanctuary Garden, in the City of Arcata, has been vandalized one more time before the end of 2022.
On December 27th, our team members found damaged structures, the main gate alterated and locked. This is the fifth time the garden has been vandalized in 2022.
The gate was locked so that we couldn't enter. The impact of locking us out physically has been a recurrent practice of hostility against immigrants. Closing the border, closing the access to health care, education, labor rights, and in this occasion our own project. This space has become a refuge for Latinx families. Feeling our connection with nature and native plants from the South is an important part of our culture.
It's unknown who's responsible, but we know they pursue a logic of destruction and xenophobia, and they are acting in the shadows, vandalizing in the night. We also know they are a few compared with the most generous, kind and noble people volunteering and protecting the Sanctuary garden.
This message says we are here to stay, to protect with dignity our dream projects.
We belong where our families are, migrant communities belong united and organized, and shouldn't be ignored or depreciated. Together we are a sign of a better Humboldt County.
Denouncing racism isn’t going to be easy, breaking the unjust dynamic forcing Indigenous Peoples to keep in the shadows either. Our answer to hate is love and art. Centro del Pueblo’s message will prevail for our current and future generations.
Please consider visiting the garden and volunteering. Let's build a culture of peace and nonviolence.
With the Sanctuary teams appreciation,
Brenda Perez
Centro del Pueblo