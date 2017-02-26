News Blog

Man Killed After Running into Traffic Near Garberville

Posted By on Sun, Feb 26, 2017 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge chp-patch.gif
A 32-year-old pedestrian was killed Saturday afternoon when he reportedly tried to run across U.S. Highway 101 near Garberville and was hit by a Subaru.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Travis Rothwell, of Garberville, ran from the east across U.S. 101 and directly in front of a northbound 2001 Subaru Outback driven by a 20-year-old from Arcata. Rothwell died at the scene.

“Alcohol and or drug impairment is under investigation as a factor in this collision,” the California Highway Patrol stated in a press release.

See the full CHP press release copied below.

On February 25, 2017 at approximately 1307 hours, a 2001 Subaru Outback driven by 20 year old Guthrie Hayward was traveling northbound on US-101 at approximately 65 MPH, approaching the Redwood Drive Overcrossing.  Suddenly, a male pedestrian identified as 32 year old Travis Rothwell ran from the east across US-101 directly into the path of the Subaru.  Hayward took evasive action to the left but was unable to avoid striking Rothwell who continued his westerly movement across US-101.  Rothwell sustained major injuries which he succumbed to at the scene. 

The northbound lanes of US-101 were closed for approximately 2.5 hours due to the collision.  Northbound traffic was diverted off US-101 at Garberville.

Alcohol and or drug impairment is under investigation as a factor in this collision which is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol-  Garberville Area.

Comments

