Man Killed After Running into Traffic Near Garberville

On February 25, 2017 at approximately 1307 hours, a 2001 Subaru Outback driven by 20 year old Guthrie Hayward was traveling northbound on US-101 at approximately 65 MPH, approaching the Redwood Drive Overcrossing. Suddenly, a male pedestrian identified as 32 year old Travis Rothwell ran from the east across US-101 directly into the path of the Subaru. Hayward took evasive action to the left but was unable to avoid striking Rothwell who continued his westerly movement across US-101. Rothwell sustained major injuries which he succumbed to at the scene.
The northbound lanes of US-101 were closed for approximately 2.5 hours due to the collision. Northbound traffic was diverted off US-101 at Garberville.
Alcohol and or drug impairment is under investigation as a factor in this collision which is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol- Garberville Area.