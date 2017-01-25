News Blog

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Pink Tide Rising

Posted By and on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 5:10 PM

The Eureka Women's March gathering at C Street. - MARK MCKENNA
  • Mark McKenna
  The Eureka Women's March gathering at C Street.

On Jan. 21 an estimated 5,000 women, men and children (not to mention a few pets) joined the Eureka Women's March, winding through Old Town in solidarity with the Washington D.C. Women's March in protest of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump. There were plenty of pink "pussy-ear hats" in the crowd, as well as homemade signs. Photographer Mark McKenna was on the scene capturing the faces, signs and stories at what is being called the largest such march in the city's history. Click the slideshow below for highlights from the day.

Slideshow
Eureka Women's March
Eureka Women's March

Eureka Women's March

By Mark McKenna

Click to View 14 slides


Comments

