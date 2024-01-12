News

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 12, 2024

Crime / Government

EPD Releases Body Cam Footage from Fatal Shooting

Posted By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge EPD officer Jeremy Sollom keeps his gun trained on the suspect after the shooting. - SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
  • EPD officer Jeremy Sollom keeps his gun trained on the suspect after the shooting.
The Eureka Police Department has released body-worn camera footage from officers' fatal shooting of Matthew Robert Williams, 31, on Nov. 26 after a traffic stop.

According to EPD, Williams fled from the passenger seat of a vehicle EPD pulled over for expired registration tags near the Ingomar Club and officers Jeremy Sollom and Nick Jones contacted him on the north end of the Humboldt County Library's main branch. There, Williams reportedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and chambered a round, prompting the officers to open fire.

The video released today is edited and narrated by EPD. It shows the initial traffic stop and then a portion of the fatal encounter. It does now show what preceded Jones and Sollom contacting Williams, but starts with the three men engaged in a struggle, with an officer telling Williams to "get on the ground and stop reaching." During the struggle, a firearm briefly appears visible in Williams' hands and he appears to chamber a round before Sollom opens fire.

click to enlarge EPD body worn camera footage appears to show Williams pull a firearm from his waist and chamber a round before officers open fire. - SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
  • EPD body worn camera footage appears to show Williams pull a firearm from his waist and chamber a round before officers open fire.

The Journal has requested the unedited version of Sollom's camera footage.

According to police, Williams was found to be in possession of 42 grams of fentanyl, a "large amount of cash" and a ghost gun, meaning one that does not have a serial number and is untraceable. He also reportedly had several outstanding felony warrants.

Jones and Sollom suffered minor injuries in the altercation, according to the video. They were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting but have since returned to fully duty.

The shooting remains under investigation by the multi-agency Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team, and the investigation's findings will be turned over to the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office for review when complete. EPD is conducting a parallel internal investigation.

Find the full video released from EPD here.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 11, 2024 vol XXXV issue 2
Trouble on the Mountain

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation