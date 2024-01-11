On the Tundra 

As I have mentioned since the arrival of winter, this season has a lot of dead nights on the calendar of live entertainment. However, even a leafless tree or dead snag can hide a honeycomb in its trunk. This week is one such honeycomb. We have it all going on: big name entertainers spanning across disciplines from hip hop to jazz to professional magic (as opposed to the ad hoc chaos stuff) to the trick-shot splendor of one of our oldest b-ball institutions. There are dance parties and mosh pits, and a sonic temple of glory to keep us warm as the snow level drops and the air gets wetter. It's easy to be spoiled by abundance in the warm days of growth and sunshine. But I will always have more love for the cold night banquets that flicker on the dark landscape like will-o'-wisps and blue flames. Those are the beacons that will lead you to treasure. Enjoy.

Thursday

The Siren's Song Tavern is hosting an extreme metal show tonight at 8 p.m. San Francisco's death grind gore band Cartilage with local smashers Sarcophilus Satanicus, Bloodspire and Heathenistic. At least that's what I have gleaned from the cave bear-etched claw scribble of the band's logos on the flyer. Door cover is a sliding scale $5-$10, go get some.

Friday

It's all energy Latin dance vibes at the Arcata Theatre Lounge this evening starting at 9 p.m., with the return of the popular DJ-curated Fuego. The tune-spinners on deck tonight are DJs Pressure, Statik and D'Vinity, so expect lots of reggaeton and beyond. As per usual, there will be pole and go go dancers providing a visual guide to the grooves. $15 at the door, subtract $5 if you buy in advance.

Saturday

Park Slope, Brooklyn's own Talib Kweli is headlining the stage at the Sapphire Palace in the Blue Lake Casino on top of an evening of hip hop excellence. After first gaining fame in the '90s as a member of the influential duo Black Star with Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def), Kweli has kept up appearances with a career of fairly stellar records and steady touring. His gig is advertised with a 9 p.m. start, but I am told there will be a pre-gig warm up in the Wave Lounge with local heavies, including Flo J Simpson and my brother ruffIAN. There is also talk of a hip hop cypher afterwards, so who knows what the evening holds in store ($25).

Sunday

Magician and comedian Peter Antoniou is probably known to most Americans as a semi-finalist in the 16th season of America's Got Talent, the hyperactive and massively popular Gong Show upgrade from the '00s that was created by professional asshole and cosmetic enhancement "do not do" Simon Cowell. Despite the show's pros and cons (Howie Mandel is a treasure), there was definitely much truth in advertising in its title, and Mr. Antoniou is a prime example, although he hails from across the pond. His psychic comedy bits are delightful, and the hirsute Englishman is an impressive performer and genuinely charming. Hey, his bits were good enough for me to stomach TV clips on YouTube, which is a magic trick in itself. He's posted up at the Arcata Theatre Lounge tonight for an early 6 p.m. gig, and at $25 ($20 advance), the price is just right.

Monday

Band of Brothers is a jazz quartet composed of two sets of very incredible musical siblings. Tony Levin is likely the most familiar of the crew, because beyond his bass and chapman stick work with everyone from King Crimson to Peter Gabriel, he is often found in this very venue with one of his impressive side groups. His brother Pete is no slouch though, with a recording and performance CV full of the greatest of the jazz greats from the last 50 years. Pat and Joe La Barbera are full time jazz journeymen, with the former blowing sax early in his career as a soloist for various iterations of the Buddy Rich Band, and the later cutting his teeth as a drummer for Bill Evans' last trio, before going on to play with the likes of Tony Bennett, Rod Stewart and one of my all-time favs, the late Belgian harmonica virtuoso Toots Thielemans. This quartet has between them a few lifetimes of playing complex, beautiful music at its highest forms of human expression, which is not bad for a mid-winter Monday in the upper 707. Catch them at the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. ($28).

Tuesday

One of the best outdoor backyard shows I caught in the last few years was an ecstatic drone set by the raga-metal group Biomass, headed by Open Head Records honcho Luke Aronie. Sadly, the group migrated to Los Angeles some time ago, but they're back for a night of the good, soul-scouring loud and pretty stuff at the Miniplex tonight at 8 p.m. ($5-$10 sliding scale). Along for support are two soloists, Lev Merka and local returning hero Dan K, aka IDYLL. I will likely be engineering the sound for this one, if that gives you any indication of my personal endorsement.

Wednesday

Speaking of the Miniplex, new weekly free queer dance event Big Mood will be rolling out tonight at 8 p.m., with sonic bounce provided by the venerable DJ Pandemonium Jones.

If you are looking for an older institution, the Harlem Globetrotters are in town at the same hour for a showcase face off against their eternal rivals, the Washington Generals. Do the fellas from uptown still play Brother Bones' version of "Sweet Georgia Brown," their theme song since '52? Head up to Lumberjack Arena to find out. Tickets range from $36 to bench seats prices at $252.

Collin Yeo (he/him) is the pen name of the reclusive writer, Collin Yeo. He lives in Arcata.