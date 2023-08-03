First Saturday Night Arts Alive 

Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late. Presented by Eureka Main Street.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Lauren Lester, watercolor landscapes and portraits.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. More than 75 local artists.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. Permanent Jewelry pop-up, Adore and Joy, jewelry.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "I LOVE TO LAUGH," duo exhibition with Bob Hanna and Deanna Huse, acrylic painting, sculpture, textile, mixed media.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. New exhibits.

DA GOU ROU LOUWI' CULTURAL CENTER 417 Second St., Suite 101. Cheryl Seidner, Wiyot elder and artisan, sells her arts and crafts.

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First and E streets. Steve Taylor, oil paintings.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "Know Your Monsters," Miss Teal; street art-inspired artworks, Girl Mobb. Live art by both artists. Also a "secret show."

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Meet author of Far From the Cliff, Ray Moisa; book signing starting at 6 p.m.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Laura Chapman White, paintings.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. VaVa Voom live models. Music by the Sturgeons.

HEALTHSPORT BY THE BAY 411 First St. Celebrating HealthSport's anniversary month with "Feel the burn," Bella Fire, Aerial Artists, silk performers, jugglers and other performers, Live Remote Radio with classic rock. Fundraising for Sequoia Humane Society.

HISTORIC EAGLE HOUSE 139 Second St. Music by Buddy Reed and his Fabulous Rip it Ups.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. Performance Rotunda Gallery: "30,000 Salmon," Becky Evans, 30,000 representations of fish and salmon memorializing the 2002 Klamath River fish kill. William Thonson Gallery: "25/25, Twenty Five Paintings of Humboldt County Artists," Jim McVicker, paintings. Anderson Gallery: "Landscapes & Dreamscapes," Janice Sharman-Hand, watercolor paintings. Knight Gallery: "Humboldt County Lost & Found," L.L. Kessner, paintings. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: merchandise inspired by artwork by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Artwork by Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Alchemical Surrender," Candice Brunlinger and her son Makai Brunlinger, acrylic painting. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Briceland Vineyards pouring wine. Music by Swingo Domingo.

HUMBOLDT NATION 230 Fourth St. (parking lot). "Benefit for the Blooming Bus," Laci Dane, Blake Reagan, Eder Calangos. Rummage sale benefit for the Blooming Bus. DJ Marjo Lak and Skinny Pepperwood, vinyl set.

INK PEOPLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS-BRENDA TUXFORD GALLERY 422 First St. Art show.

JILLYBEANS EMPORIUM 723 Third St. "Chalk Couture Workshop," Jill Ross, chalk paint. Drop in and create your own 3-by-3, 5-by-5 or 5-by-7 work of art. Prices start at $5.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 235 F St. Michael Wrigley, illustrations.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Linked 4 Life, permanent jewelry artist.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

LIVING DOLL VINTAGE BOUTIQUE 226 F St. Rorschwax, performance, fashion show at 7 p.m. w/beats by Irie Adina. Rorschwax, live demo. Music by Transplant Takeover.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. "Devine Colors,", Nicole Devine, acrylic painting, watercolors. Music by Luciano Mrazzo.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. "Forrest Moon Friends," drop-in crafting. Make your own Forrest Moon Friends stuffie with reclaimed materials.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring work of more than 40 local artists.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

NORTH COAST DANCE 426 F St. North Coast Dance School, performance, dance.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. "Interactive Art Creation with artist Ashlee Aronson," Ashlee Aronson, textile, missed media, natural plant dyes.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. 2023 North Coast Lens Exhibition. Music by Dennis and Tina - Aloha 808.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun ($20/child or $17 for members). Kids must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Redwood Dixie Gators.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, playing indoors from 8 to 11 p.m. 21 and up. No cover.

THE WINE CELLAR 407 Second St. Music by Young and Lovely.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "The Places of Us," Lesley Johnson, oil painting, paint on wood.

ZENO CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B. MISTERkite/Ten Somersets, David Michael Bois, mixed media and digital images and paper craft artworks.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Haitian Oil Drum Art," multiple artists, sculpture.