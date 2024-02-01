Pin It
February 01, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Mud 

By

Dancing in puddles
Digging in mud
The things that all toddlers
Do with great love.

And we have a toddler
All covered in fur
Who dances
And prances
And burrows in mud.
He runs for the house
And sneaks in the door
Tossing and smearing
His mud on the floor.
We give chase with a towel,
A brush and a mop,
To clean up the floor
And dry off the pup.

He can't stay in forever
So he goes out and then
The process just starts
All over again...

Dottie Simmons

