Dancing in puddles Digging in mud The things that all toddlers Do with great love.

And we have a toddler All covered in fur Who dances And prances And burrows in mud. He runs for the house And sneaks in the door Tossing and smearing His mud on the floor. We give chase with a towel, A brush and a mop, To clean up the floor And dry off the pup.

He can't stay in forever So he goes out and then The process just starts All over again...

Dottie Simmons