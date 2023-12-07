Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

December 07, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Up Mountain Going Home 

By

Driving home
In the pouring rain
From coastal flatlands
Trees just now
Turning color.

Maples glowing
An unexpected splash of color
In the dark redwoods.
Here the river shows little sign
Of swelling, while up river
It is full and muddy,
Tumbling down, soon to swell
The reaches below.

Onward we go
Up mountain
The temperature falls,
Leaves mostly already gone
Into the forest, onto
The rain slicked mirror
Of the highway.

And, in the storm, animals
Are on the move.
Here, a forked horn buck,
There, a pair of does,
And just before I turn, a flock
Of wild turkeys to welcome
Me home.

Dottie Simmons

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

Tags:

More Poetry »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Dottie Simmons

more from the author

Latest in Poetry

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 7, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 49
Corporate Abuse, Environmental Harm Dominate Project Censored

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation