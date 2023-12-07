Up Mountain Going Home 

Driving home In the pouring rain From coastal flatlands Trees just now Turning color.

Maples glowing An unexpected splash of color In the dark redwoods. Here the river shows little sign Of swelling, while up river It is full and muddy, Tumbling down, soon to swell The reaches below.

Onward we go Up mountain The temperature falls, Leaves mostly already gone Into the forest, onto The rain slicked mirror Of the highway.

And, in the storm, animals Are on the move. Here, a forked horn buck, There, a pair of does, And just before I turn, a flock Of wild turkeys to welcome Me home.

Dottie Simmons