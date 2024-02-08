Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder Slays 

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder by Robet L. Freedman is a side-splittingly funny, dark-humored, self-aware and fast-paced romp of pure entertainment. The cast and crew at Ferndale Repertory Theatre pull out all the stops and hit all the marks right from the very start. They keep that energy up and the audience laughing throughout. Opening weekend, catchy tunes, campy action and surprising twists of plot kept me engaged from lights up to the finale.

We meet Lord Montague D'Ysquith Navarro (Jordan Dobbins) in his jail cell, awaiting possible execution. Facing an uncertain future, Navarro narrates his story through his memoir about how he went from impoverished commoner to Earl of Highurst. He starts when his mother has just passed away. He is approached by an old friend of hers, Miss Shingle (Eliza Klinger Rouse) who reveals his mother's big secret: She was the disinherited daughter of a D'Ysquith, which technically puts him in line to an Earldom. Well, a rather long line, Miss Shingle admitts, as eight people would have to die for him to become the ninth Earl of Highhurst. Navarro is sweet and unassuming, wishing only to improve his financial prospects (and maybe impress his girlfriend) when he reaches out to the powerful family asking for legitimacy and a job at their bank. With his initial entreaty to the D'Ysquiths denied, the pressure is on when his beloved Sibella (Jessy McQuade) scoffs at the idea of marrying below her station for love. We soon learn Navarro, desperate to prove his worth to Sibella and himself, is capable of murder. (That is not a spoiler. It's right there in the title.) The rest of the story follows Navarro's evolution from humble, harmless commoner to ruthless, scheming Earl, as he makes his way to Highurst through eight D'Ysquith heirs (every one played by Andre LaRocque).

The quality of performance and production by the cast and crew cannot be overstated. The stage is set with another smaller raised stage, opulently framed and closed off by a shimmery red curtain. Navarro is introduced writing his memoir at a small desk and chair, sitting in contrast downstage and to the side of the cabaret promise of the staged stage. The promise is kept every time the red curtain is raised to reveal one of Navarro's deadly deeds. Dobbins weaves disarming earnestness with unnerving ambition across his face and through his body to create a complex and charismatic evolution of Monty Navarro to Earl of Highhurst. His acting, voice and physical comedy are exemplary theater art. (I only rooted for a murderer because Dobbins made me do it.) He sets a high bar and every performer meets it. Rouse plays Miss Shingle as a disarming, yet mysterious instigator. LaRocque brings eight wildly different D'Ysquith characters to life (and some to death) on stage. He is equally adept at over-the-top caricatures and grounded, dignified characters. McQuade plays Navarro's love interest as a sexy, socially cynical, yet romantically hearted Sibella. McQuade commands the stage with rich, nuanced acting and voice performances. Phoebe (Holly Portman) is a D'Ysquith, but not an heir because, patriarchy, I guess. Portman infuses her with melodramatic flair, endearing forthrightness and a heavenly voice. She's an excellent foil to Sibella and completes the love triangle that pulls Navaro in two directions. That dynamic is played out literally in one of the funniest don't-let-them-see-each-other door scenes that had the audience roaring with laughter the night I attended.

The main characters are supported by a talented and cohesive ensemble. As chorus and supporting characters, they bring complexity, life and laughter to the production. Abi Camerino, Janine Redwine, Erin Corrigan, Jaiden Clark, Zack Preston Rouse and Charles Young each have an opportunity to showcase their talents with memorable characters.

Todd Hobrecht's direction brings all the characters fully into the space, filling the stage with a huge production without losing anyone. It's apparent he has created an environment that encourages everyone to bring their best. Likewise Finn Fergusin's choreography. Every number has life, expression and a snappy precision that lets the whole cast shine. Each D'Ysquith heir is unique and fully realized, not just by LaRocque's impressive acting, but also with costumes and makeup. The backstage magic required to make that happen is performed by Denise Ryles, Rachel Houska and Sarah Traywick, billed as D'Ysquith Dressers. I would wager their work is a master class of organization, coordination and fast fastening. The chorus and supporting characters also go through multiple costume changes, making the costumes a huge portion of the production. They are beautiful and rich, setting the story at the start of the 20th century in some fictional continental locale. Kudos for costume and makeup design that is expansive and cohesive at the same time.

This production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is top notch. It's also a fun musical with easily followed action and catchy, approachable tunes that don't overwhelm dialogue. This is the perfect gateway production for enthusiasts to bring anybody who feels ambivalent about plays in general or musicals in particular. They're certain to become regular theatergoers by the time they catch their breath from laughing.

Ferndale Repertory Theatre's production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder continues Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Feb. 25. Call (707) 786-5483 or visit ferndalerep.org.

Doranna Benker Gilkey (she/her) is a local business owner and theater enthusiast who's still chuckling to herself over her favorite parts of this musical.

COMING SOON

Redwood Curtain Theatre's Hurricane Diane, a comedy about the reincarnation of Greek god Dionysus, is the first of the shared season at The 5th & D Street Theater (formerly North Coast Repertory Theatre's sole stomping grounds). It opens Feb. 9 and runs through March 3. Call (707) 442-6278.

Also opening Feb. 9 is the comedy Potato Gumbo, about aging and culinary quests, at Exit Theatre. It runs through Feb. 18. Call (415) 203-2516.