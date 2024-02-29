Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive March 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. Galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment.

4TH STREET MERCANTILE 215 Fourth St. Willa Owings, Lynn Niekrasz, Nancy and Paul Rickard, oil painting and watercolors. Open until 8 p.m.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Jimmy Callian, photography.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. Features over 75 local artists. Featuring Maryann Testagrossa, original linocut prints; Regina Case, prints; and Kyle Sanders, originals.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Retrospective of Works," Sara Dory, acrylic painting, watercolors.

CHANTERELLE 531 Second St. Various artists, mixed media.

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First and E streets. Steve Taylor, oil paintings.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "MIA Atmosphere and Bound by Paint Secret Show," Mia Hilfiker and the OC crew.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Laura Chapman White, paintings.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. Rotunda: Music by Paula Jones, Sari Baker and Jeff Smoller. William Thonson Gallery: "Drops and Tints: Metal Pincushion," Sondra Schwetman and Patrick Williams, mixed media. Knight Gallery, Anderson Gallery, Bettiga Gallery and Youth Gallery: "Youth Art Festival: Celebrating Humboldt County Youth in Visual and Performing Arts," student creativity in visual, media and performing arts. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Humboldt County artists including Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Noelle Cox, oils and gold leaf. Music by Zera Starchild.

JILLYBEANS EMPORIUM 723 Third St. Wilder Witch Farms, Belle's Boutique and Natascha Pearson, acrylic painting, textile, jams and jellies and air plants.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 324 Second St. Elliot Linn, photography.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. Drop-in crafting for kids and adults. Free NFTs (Noisy Fun Things). DIY crafting.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring more than 40 local artists and others from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 240 F St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. various artists.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

OTTO + OLIVE 117 F St. Girl Scouts selling cookies.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

RACHEL SCHLUETER 208 C St. and Hall Gallery. Rachel Schlueter, oil painting, charcoal.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. "The Figurative Spirit," various artists. Music by Pisanos.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza, and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos have the time of their lives. $20/child or $17 for members. Must be confidently potty-trained.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. Comedy.

SCHLUETER GALLERY 330 Second St. George Bucquet, sculpture. Music by Anna Banana.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

SISTERS CLOTHING COLLECTIVE 328 Second St. "Permanent Jewelry," Adore and Joy, jewelry.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, playing indoors from 8 to 11 p.m., ages 21+ only. No cover.

THE WINE CELLAR 407 Second St. Alan Workman, photography.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Otto Burns," Chris Portillo, wood burning with India ink.

ZENO CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B. "Spooky Stories," Aaron Nutting, acrylic painting, mixed media.