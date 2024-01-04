Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive Jan. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. Galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment.

4TH STREET MERCANTILE 215 Fourth St. Various artists. Open until 8 p.m.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Jimmy Callian, photography.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. More than 75 local artists. Maryann Testagrossa, linocut prints; Regina Case, prints; Kyle Sanders, originals.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CHANTERELLE 531 Second St. Various artists, mixed media.

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First and E streets. Steve Taylor, oil paintings.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. Roman Villagrana, aka SynchroMystic.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Laura Chapman White, paintings.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: Annual juried Humboldt Arts Council Member Show, juror Jim McVicker. Knight Gallery: Selections from the HAC Permanent Collection. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Including Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Reuben Mayes, acrylic paintings. Music by Seabury Gould & Evan Mordan, Irish/Celtic folk.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 235 F St. Elena Vasileva, paintings.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. "Southern California Photography," Charlie Bergesch, photography. Music by Swingo Domingo.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. Drop-in crafting for kids and adults.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. More than 40 local artists.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 240 F St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Featured Artist: Donna Sellers, book signing. Guest Artist: Leonard Goldstein, painting, with autograph on purchased art at Arts Alive. Various artists, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen & ink, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, woodworking, sculpture, ceramics, and pottery.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

RACHEL SCHLUETER 208 C St. and Hall Gallery. Oil paintings.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. Various artists.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30pm-8pm This is a drop off program for children aged 3.5 - 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun while parents enjoy Arts Alive ($20/child, $17 members). Must be confidently potty-trained.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acryilic painting and collage.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. Comedy.

SCHLUETER GALLERY 330 Second St. "Plein Air Passage," oil paintings from a year-long cross-country road trip. Music by Blake Ritter, Celtic fiddle.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band from 8 to 11 p.m., 21 and up only. No cover.

THE WINE CELLAR 407 Second St. Alan Workman, photography.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Otto Burns," Chris Portillo. DJ music.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. Ghana Bolga Baskets by artisans in the Bolgatanga region of Ghana.