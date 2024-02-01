Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment.

4TH STREET MERCANTILE 215 Fourth St. Various artists. Open until 8 p.m.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Jimmy Callian, photography.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. More than 75 local artists, featuring Maryann Testagrossa, original limited edition linocut prints; Regina Case, prints; Kyle Sanders, originals.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. Sara Dory, a retrospective of works.

CHANTERELLE 531 Second St. Various artists, mixed media.

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First and E streets. Steve Taylor, oil paintings.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "The Heart Parts," Tsumnu aka Emcee Radioactive. Music by Emcee Radioactive, Cam Iz Dope, Nac One, Zag Zilla, Verge, DJ Goldylocks.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Laura Chapman White, paintings.

FRIENDS OF SOUND 335 E St. "Live Music Photography," Elizabeth Gohr, photography. Music by DJs spinning vinyl all day. Celebrating first anniversary.

HISTORICAL EAGLE HOUSE 129 Second St. Arcata Salsa and Bachata Dance, salsa dancing. Free.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. Rotunda: Music by Tristan Norton. William Thonson Gallery: "Drops and Tints: Metal Pincushion," Sondra Schwetman and Patrick Williams. Knight Gallery: "Underneath the Surface," Noelle Cox. Anderson Gallery: "Off the Wall," fundraiser supporting the Humboldt Arts Council featuring Kerry Rowland-Avrech, Floyd Bettiga, Julie Smiley, George Van Hook, Laura Hohlwein, Philippe Gandiol, Melvin Schuler, Mimi La Plant, Bill Van Fleet and others. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Gifts and merchandise inspired by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Humboldt County artists, including Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Reuben Mayes, acrylic paintings. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz.

INK PEOPLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS-BRENDA TUXFORD GALLERY 422 First St. "(UU)ater," Utopian Megapraxis artist collective, photography, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, drawings, mixed media and zine. Tuvan Shamanism and throat singing performance by Chingiz Kam and Arrington De Dionysio. Ceremony begins at 9 p.m. at the Brenda Tuxford Gallery (suggested $15 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds).

JILLYBEANS EMPORIUM 723 Third St. WilderWitch Farms, jams. Jill Ross, air plants silkscreen. Inclement weather cancels.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 324 Second St. Julia Newman, watercolors.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

LOS BAGELS 403 Second St. Soulbunni, acrylic painting and watercolors.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. Drop-in crafting for kids and adults.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of over 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 240 F St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

RACHEL SCHLUETER 208 C St. and Hall Gallery. "New Studio - New Works," Rachel Schlueter, oil painting, charcoal.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. The New Year Exhibition in honor of Roy Grieshaber. Music by Aloha 808, danceable Hawaiian music.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza, and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos have the time of their lives. $20/child or $17 for members. Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Student artwork from Pacific View Charter School. Music by Four for Jazz.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. Comedy.

SCHLUETER GALLERY 330 Second St. New works by Eric Furman, John King and George Bucquet, sculpture.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, playing indoors from 8 to 11 p.m. 21+ only.

THE WINE CELLAR 407 Second St. Alan Workman, photography. Music by Young and Lovely Jazz Quintet.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Otto Burns," Chris Portillo, wood burning with India ink.

ZENO CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B. Joel Gibson, photography, acrylic painting, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, mixed media and screenprints.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Han-hammered Tin Hearts," Artesanos de Oaxaca, tin.