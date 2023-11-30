Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. Galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment.

4TH STREET MERCANTILE 215 Fourth St. Four artists.

707 BAR 200 First St. Drink specials. Open until 2 a.m.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Jimmy Callian, photography.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. More than 75 local artists. Featuring Maryann Testagrossa, original linocut prints; Regina Case, prints; Kyle Sanders, originals.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. Meet the Makers: Christina Anastasia and Moss Follows jewelry showcase. Music by Jeffrey Smoller, solo guitar.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Live music. Christmas treats, beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. Annual Gift Sale, paintings, drawings, ceramics, knitted items, handmade jewelry, fiber art, greeting cards, T-shirts, stickers and more by studio artists is available to take home. Artists receive 90 percent of sales.

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First & E Sts. Steve Taylor, oil paintings.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. Third annual Card and Can show, various artists, work on cards and spray cans in the Empire Squared tradition. All cards are $40, cans $80, 50 percent goes to artists.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Signing by authors of Backcountry Press.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Featuring the paintings of Laura Chapman White.

THE GAZEBO Second & F Sts. Uncle Skunkle, live kids' music.

GOOD RELATIONS 32 Second St. New location grand opening and 40th anniversary celebration. VaVa Voom Burlesque fashion show. Contests and giveaways.

HAPPY CAT STUDIO 215 C St. Studio sale; Rachel Schlueter, oil paintings. Folk music.

HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery Annual Humboldt Arts Council Member Show, juried exhibition selected by Jim McVicker. Anderson Gallery "Off the Wall," fundraiser supporting the HAC featuring works from contemporary west-coast artists: Kerry Rowland-Avrech, Floyd Bettiga, Julie Smiley, George Van Hook, Laura Hohlwein, Philippe Gandiol, Melvin Schuler, Mimi La Plant, and Bill Van Fleet and more. Knight Gallery Selections from the HAC Permanent Collection. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery Gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Wildcoast Photography" Mitch Crispe and Nate Berg photography. Music by The Gritty Kittles, classic tunes on drums, tuba and trombone.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Humboldt Cider featured in the tasting room. Music by Ruby Ruth George, vocals.

JILLYBEANS EMPORIUM 723 Third St. Zeno.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Music by Swingo Domingo.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. Drop-in crafting for kids and adults.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of more than 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

NCRT 300 Fifth St. An 8 p.m. performance of It's a Wonderful Life.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 240 F St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

OTTO + OLIVE 117 F St. Manzanilla Kitchen, food truck.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua & Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Roman Villagrana, "SynchroMystic Showcase," acrylic painting, mixed media.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. Various artists. Music by Aloha 808.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. This is a drop off program for children aged 3.5 - 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza, and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos have the time of their lives. $20/child or $17 for member. Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Artwork by student artists from Pacific View Charter School. Music by The Ukes of Hazared, ukulele group.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. Will Suiter, photography. Pop-up shop by Moon & Root Botanicals.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. Comedy.

SCHLUETER GALLERY 330 Second St. Ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening. Stock and Rachel Schlueter, oil paintings. Music by Blake Ritter, Celtic fiddle. Catered refreshments.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, Playing indoors from 8-11 pm. Ages 21+ only. No cover.

VIDA SANA STUDIO 325 Second St. Music by Bruce Taylor.

THE WINE CELLAR 407 Second St. Alan Workman, photography. Young and Lovely, jazz.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "Felted Wool Tree Ornaments," artisans of Nepal, sculpture.