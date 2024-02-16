Clare Francis Marie Alder: 1983-2024

click to enlarge
- Clare Francis Marie Alder, July 15, 1983, to Feb. 8, 2024.
Clare Francis Marie Alder (Petersen) was born at St. Mary’s Hospital on July 15, 1983, in Reno, Nevada, and passed from this world on Feb. 8, 2024, in Arcata, California.
She is survived by her husband, Zachary Ronald Alder, her son, Gabriel “Bo” David Johnson, her uncles, Randall D. Petersen and David A. Petersen (wife June Petersen), and aunt Dawn Petersen Ellingson (husband Gordon Ellingson) and great-aunt Doris Gertsch, cousins Amy (Petersen) Messer and Jennifer Petersen. She was preceded in death by her mother, Diane D. Petersen, her grandmother, Laura Victoria Petersen and grandfather Donald Dale Petersen. She is lovingly remembered by her extended family, numerous friends, close community and fans.
Clare was born into a strong catholic faith, having been blessed by His Holiness Pope John Paul II, when she was still in her mother’s womb. Her faith remained an important part of her life.
As a child, Clare grew up in the dressing rooms where her mom performed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. She met people like Frank Sinatra, Sami Davis Jr., and the Temptations. Once she was old enough, Clare took to the stage herself in keeping with the family legacy. She had a love for music of all kinds but loved to sing opera most.
Clare brought her own finesse to her art, delivering operatic scores in Latin, German, French and Italian, (and of course English). In 2011, Clare bravely took the stage on the TV show America’s Got Talent
and completely floored the audience. The camera loved her, and she made it to the top three under the stage name Lys Agnes. Clare emanated beauty in this world and showed incredible strength even though parts of this life were unkind to her.
Clare and Zach met as neighbors and fell passionately in love. They were the light of each other’s lives and were married on July 13, 2023, on a tiny beach near Homer, Alaska. They shared in their love of music and love for performing and found great joy in coming together to perform often. They shared a love for art and culture, often spending entire evenings looking up favorite songs and making each other laugh.
Clare lit up every room she walked into, smiled with her soul, was incredibly kind, gave the best hugs and cared about people with her whole being. She is and will be missed forever and always.
A closed casket visitation with a Rosary will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 560 12th St., Fortuna, CA, at 5 p.m Friday, Feb. 16. A Funeral Mass (in Latin) will be held on Feb. 17 at The Church of the Assumption, 546 Berding St., Ferndale, CA, at 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb 18, at The Eagle House, 139 Second St., Eureka, CA, at noon.