Sunday, November 5, 2023

Community

David ManvilleTreat: 1940-2023

click to enlarge David ManvilleTreat, Nov. 20, 1940, to Oct. 21, 2023.
David ManvilleTreat passed away Oct. 21, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Dave was born Nov. 20, 1940 to Walter and Lois Treat in Newman, CA. Dave graduated from Orestimba High school in 1958. After high school he toured Europe then decided to join the Army, due to his love of Europe, where he was the stationed in Germany during the Cold War. He also received his AA from CR. He had numerous jobs growing up. He worked on a turkey farm, an airport and even was a police officer. Then finally he worked for PG&E, where he ended up moving to Eureka, Ca. He retired after 33 yrs.

Dave and Natalie married Feb. 6, 1966, and would go on to have two daughters. Dave was a wonderful, loving father and husband. He loved to spend his summers at Trinity Lake with his family and friends. He loved hunting, fishing and was an amazing wood worker.

But most of all, Dave was the best grandfather. He loved all of his grandchildren with all his heart.

Dave is survived by his wife Natalie and two daughters Terri (Billy) Robison and Trina (Jeremy) Morais. He is also survived by his brothers Bob (Pegi) and Phil (Rita) Treat. His Grandchildren Ashley Robison(Sterling ), Kendra Robison (Trevor), Kara Bruschi(Chase), Tanner Bruschi and Ryan (Samantha) Morais. Great Grandchildren Raelynn Bruschi. Dave was predeceased by his parents Walter Treat and Lois Treat.

At Dave's request there will be no services.
