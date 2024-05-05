Obituaries

Gloria DeZordo: 1926-2024

Posted By on Sun, May 5, 2024 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge Gloria DeZordo, 1926 to 2024.
  • Gloria DeZordo, 1926 to 2024.
Gloria DeZordo was born in San Francisco in 1926 to Ines and Settimo Casini, both immigrants from Italy.

Gloria grew up in South San Francisco, the middle child with two other sisters, Adelma and Lola. Her father and uncle had a truck farm from which they supplied produce to high-end grocers in San Francisco. In her childhood, Gloria spent many hours on the farm. She later went to work first as a clerk at the local Sprouse-Reitz store and then at a bakery and a children’s store, where she made many friends.

In 1945, she married Dini DeZordo. They made their first home in South San Francisco, but always visited Ferndale and the many friends they made here. Dini had been coming to Ferndale since he was 18 years old and his friends included the George Scalvini family. He and Gloria purchased property long before they moved to Ferndale, confident their dream of living here would come true.


In 1968, they built their house on Rose Avenue and settled into life in Ferndale. Because of all the years of visiting and the friends they had made, they felt like they were home.

Gloria began working as a lunch lady at Ferndale Elementary school. She has many fond memories of the students she met, including a young Guy Fieri (Ferry). Gloria remembered Guy pushing his pretzel cart to town and she always said she knew that young man was going somewhere.

In 1996, she began an eleven-year career as a volunteer in the kindergarten at Ferndale Elementary. Gloria became known as Grandma to hundreds of kindergarteners. Often, adults would come up to her and say “Hi Grandma” – another grown-up kindergartener remembering her hugs and encouragement. Gloria lived independently in her own home on Rose Avenue until her death at age 98.

Gloria is survived by her sister Lola Clark, daughter Nadene (DeZordo) Bass and Jim Bass, Lydia DeZordo and Mike Goldsby. She was Nonie to Regina Byrd, Megan Goldsby, Phillip Bass and Orrin Goldsby. She was great grandmother or “Other Nonie” to Hayley Byrd, Jayden Byrd, Vincent Bass, Luci Bass, Elio Goldsby, and Rae Goldsby and was looking forward to a new great granddaughter in September. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dini DeZordo, sister Adelma Baker and her parents Gloria was a great cook but most famous for her biscotti. Even though she would share her recipe, her biscotti were always better. She loved entertaining for the holidays and hosted Christmas dinner for years. She enjoyed her Saturday coffee time with her neighbor John Filipini and desserts with her neighbor Sandra Siddall.

Gloria will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of life took place on Saturday, April 20, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Ferndale. Donations can be made to your favorite charity
