Bobbie Jean Coffer October 6, 1960-March 15, 2024

Bobbie Coffer lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully on March 15, in her home at the age of 63.

Bobbie was born on Oct. 6, 1960, in Fortuna to Robert (Bob) Russell and Beverly Russell. She was the youngest of their three daughters. Bobbie graduated from Fortuna High School in 1978. It was there that she met and later married her high school sweetheart Mike Smith. The couple spent many years together and ended up having two daughters, Brooke and Briana. Eventually the couple later grew apart and she met and remarried to Paul Coffer. They later also had a daughter of their own, Kara Coffer.

Bobbie attended College of the Redwoods pursuing her degree in early childhood education. After she graduated she went to work as a director at Moore Avenue Children’s Center in Eureka. In 1997, she decided to purchase Rainbow Junction Children’s Center in Fortuna. She loved working with children, and taught there for many years. Being soft spoken and kind made her great with children.

In 2007, Bobbie and her husband and youngest daughter sold everything and moved to Kona, Hawaii. She went to work at Malama Compounding Pharmacy. Living in such a beautiful place, Bobbie began to really focus on health and wellness. She later opened up Kona Cryo Wellness. She started up a business that allowed people to feel their best.While living in Hawaii she loved to garden and walk her dog Digger.

In 2010, Bobbie became a grandma to Jett Nunes and again in 2020 to Kressia Crummett. Bobbie loved being a grandma, and spending as much time with her grandkids as possible. In 2021, she and her husband decided to move once more and headed to Texas to be closer to family. As she began to settle into her new surroundings, and was set to open her doors to her new Cryo business in March of 2023. But unfortunately, a week prior to opening, she was diagnosed.

Bobbie is survived by her mother Beverly Russell; her daughters Brooke Nunes, Briana Crummett and Kara Coffer; her husband Paul Coffer; son-in-laws James Nunes and Kaleb Crummett; grandchildren Jett Nunes and Kressia Crummett; her sister Janice Leonardo and brother-in-laws Tony Leonardo and Rod Nordstrom, as well as her many nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her father Robert Russell and her sister Deb Nordstrom. Thank you to the staff at Baylor Scott and White hospital for your care and compassion throughout her journey.

Bobbie will be brought home to rest at a later date. There will be no service at this time.