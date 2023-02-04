Obituaries

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Gerhard Drumm: 1929-2023

Posted By on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge Gerhard Drumm, Feb. 2, 1929, to Jan. 25, 2023.
  • Gerhard Drumm, Feb. 2, 1929, to Jan. 25, 2023.


Gerhard Drumm, born in Yugoslavia on Feb. 2, 1929, died peacefully at his home in Loleta on Jan. 25, 2023 after a long, well-lived life.

Gerhard’s family survived the violence and hunger of WWII, only to be interned in concentration camps with other Yugoslavians of German descent by Tito’s forces after the war was over. They were able to flee and eventually emigrated to Pasadena, California. In 1934, Gerhard married Elisabeth Lindner. After completing a B.S. in chemistry, he entered the ministry and was ordained into the (United) Methodist Church in 1961, serving churches in Potter Valley, Fresno, Oakdale and Eureka, California. In addition to ministering to their congregations and raising eight children, Gerhard and Elisabeth opened their home to a stream of relatives, exchange students and refugees.


Gerhard had an unswerving trust in the deep and abiding love of God and always tried to extend that love to everyone he met. He enjoyed gardening, photography, woodworking and exploring the outdoors. Gerhard is preceded in death by his wife, Elisabeth Drumm, and is survived by his children: Maria Elhardt, Aline Allen, Angela Cameron, and Martin, Paul, Margaret, Steve and Marcus Drumm, their spouses, children and grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of Gerhard’s life at 11 a.m. on March 25 at the First United Methodist Church at 520 Del Norte St., Eureka, CA.
