Obituaries

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Community

Richard 'Dick' Lindsay: 1936-2023

Posted By on Sun, Feb 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Richard "Dick" Lindsay," May 24, 1936, to Jan. 30, 2023.
  • Richard "Dick" Lindsay," May 24, 1936, to Jan. 30, 2023.
Richard “Dick” Lindsay, loving husband to wife of 31 years, Barbara Lindsay, and adoring father to his children, Michelle and Renee, passed away at home on Jan. 30, 2023.

Dick was born May 24,1936, to Alfred and Olga Lindsay in Cambridge, Minnesota. The oldest of six children, Dick joined the U.S. Air Force on June 15,1954 and served until Dec. 9,1957. After his military service, Dick moved to Hawaii with his first wife, Marie, where they had two children, Michelle and Renee. Dick managed a New Holland dealership on the island of Oahu, before moving to California after learning of an opportunity to own his own dealership. That place was Fernbridge and the dealership was Barnes Tractor & Equipment Co. Together with his business partner, Clayton Andrew (Zeke) Van Deventer, they ran the John Deere dealership for many years until Zeke’s death in 1990, when Dick took sole ownership. In 2010, Dick and his son-in-law, Mike Bibby, became partners in Fernbridge Tractor & Equipment, which remained in operation until 2018, when the business was sold to Papé Machinery.


Dick was a golf enthusiast, avid coin collector, former mayor of Ferndale and very active in community service, particularly in Ferndale Rotary Club where he was aster of ceremonies for the annual steak and lobster dinner for many years. Dick loved watching his grandkids play sports, tap and ballet, enjoyed every chocolate chip cookie or black licorice that he came across, and could build just about anything his family thought up.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Roger and Robert. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his daughters Michelle (Mike) Bibby and Renee Lindsay, sisters Annie (Gerald Ferrier) Lindsay and Sandy Yerigan, brother Harold (Barbara) Lindsay, grandchildren Danielle (Andrew) Broderius, Sarah (Grant) Morman, Anne (Colton) Fields, Hannah Bibby, Lindsay Bibby, Abby Bibby, and George Bibby, step daughters Becky Sweet, Connie Faye (Ric) Apple, Connie Gale (Ronnie) HagQuist, Sandy Aguiar, Karen (Kevin) Hinton, and Jennifer (Greg) Burger, and numerous nieces, nephews, other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023. All who knew Dick are invited to attend. It will be held at Redwood Empire Golf and Country Club at 352 Country Club Road, Fortuna, from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Ferndale Rotary, PO Box 311, Ferndale, CA 95536.
