EPD: Suspect Shot After Hours-Long Standoff

Eureka police shot a suspect yesterday after he allegedly stabbed a juvenile, took several hostages and engaged in an hours-long standoff with officers.Police reported they were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Union Street around 5:45 a.m. yesterday after a report that a 12 year old had been stabbed."Upon further investigation, it has been determined that the suspect has barricaded himself in the residence with multiple hostages inside," EPD posted on social media, adding that the SWAT team had been called out to assist.At 5:26 p.m., EPD reported that four hostages — an adult female and three juveniles — were "safely removed from the premises" but the incident ended with police shooting the suspect. The agency offered no information on the suspect's condition, or that of the juvenile who had been stabbed, but said more information would be released today.The shooting is being investigated by the county's multi-agency Critical Incident Response Team, and roadways in the area that had been closed throughout the incident were re-opened at 1:05 a.m. today, according to EPD.