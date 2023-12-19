Sheriff: Suspect Identified in McKinleyville High Threats Case

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office believes it has identified a specific, single suspect responsible for each of a series of threats made in recent weeks to McKinleyville High School, disrupting classes and putting teachers, students and their families on edge.
Sheriff William Honsal declined to say whether the suspect is local or how they were identified, saying it would jeopardize the investigation and bringing the suspect into custody.
“It is still a very active investigation and we are focused on apprehending the suspect,” he told the Journal
.
The sheriff’s office announced Dec. 18 that had traced each of the more than half-dozen threats back to a single individual “who has been orchestrating this elaborate hoax for the purpose of disrupting the students.”
“There is no current threat to McKinleyville High School or its students,” states a press release from the sheriff’s office, adding that the FBI is helping its Major Crimes Division with the investigation. “The previous threats made by the suspect were all deemed non-credible.”
The announcement came more than a week after the sheriff’s office and the Northern Humboldt Union High School District held a joint press conference at the campus to discuss the situation. Officials described the threats as having included a bomb threat on campus, threats of an active shooter situation and reports of a man with a firearm spotted on campus. Superintendent Roger Macdonald said he shared parents’ “outrage” at the situation, noting it had been an “exceptionally challenging” couple weeks, with the school repeatedly placed on lockdown as a result of the six threats.
“I know these events have brought stress and fear to our communities while making learning a challenge,” Macdonald said.
At the press conference, Lt. Kyle Holt, who heads the Major Crimes Division, said he was confident “we are extremely close to coming to a resolution” in the case after serving numerous search warrants, adding that state, local and federal authorities were looking at a variety of potential charges in the case. Holt said the suspect was using “sophisticated technology” to conceal their identity and location.
Macdonald and Holt both said officials will continue to treat any threats received at the school seriously until they are investigated and deemed non-credible, while the school has also implemented some additional safety protocols.
“Despite continued threats and harassment to our campus, our school is safe,” Macdonald said.
See the full release from the sheriff's office copied below:
Update to McKinleyville High School Threats
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office would like to provide an update on the investigation into the McKinleyville High School threats.
Over the last three weeks, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division have investigated these threats and identified a suspect. Evidence gathered during the investigation points to a single individual who has been orchestrating this elaborate hoax for the purpose of disrupting the students. There is no current threat to McKinleyville High School, or its students. The previous threats made by the suspect were all deemed noncredible. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the McKinleyville High School District to ensure the safety and security of the students and staff.
Due to the seriousness of this offense, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it with the assistance of the FBI. Information will be provided regarding this investigation once the suspect is taken into custody.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that all threats in this matter are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.
Receive HCSO news straight to your phone or email. Subscribe to news alerts at: humboldtsheriff.org/subscribe.