Sunday, November 26, 2023

Crime / Emergency

EPD Investigating Police Shooting

Posted By on Sun, Nov 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM

The Eureka Police Department is investigating a police shooting that occurred near the main branch of the Humboldt County Library this morning.

According to a social media post from the department, officers have closed off traffic on P Street between Second and Third streets, and is asking the public to remain clear of the area. There is no ongoing danger to the public, according to the post, which advises the street will likely be closed for the remainder of the day.

"Updates will be posted as they become available,"the post states.

No further details were available.
