Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Photos: 'TRANScending the Veil'

Posted By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM

On Monday, Nov. 20, the Eureka chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence held a TRANScending the Veil ceremony on the Arcata Plaza as part of the national Transgender Day of Remembrance. Attendees lit candles, sang, heard speakers and listened to the names read off of members of the trans community who died over the past year. Photographer Kait Angus was there to capture highlights of the event.

The annual event to celebrate and mourn those lost highlights the disproportionate violence, discrimination and high rates of suicide transgender people face. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 26 people were killed in acts of anti-transgender violence in 2023. A 2022 survey by the Trevor Project also found more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth seriously considered suicide in the past year. For anyone who may be in need of assistance, the county of Humboldt maintains a 24-hour mental health crisis line at (707) 445-17715 and a national lifeline can be reached at (800) 273-8255 or by texting “HELP” to 741-741.

The local event is part of the Sisters’ Trans Week of Resistance, including a panel discussion, speed-friending event, poetry and art. On Thursday, Nov. 23, a Trans Power Potluck at Eureka’s Labor Temple caps off the week with community and food the day before Thanksgiving.

Slideshow Trans Day of Remembrance
Trans Day of Remembrance
Trans Day of Remembrance
Trans Day of Remembrance
By Kait Angus
Click to View 20 slides


Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

