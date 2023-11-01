1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured in 101 Crash

A 29-year-old man was killed Tuesday and his 23-year-old passenger was seriously injured in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 101 just south of the Richardson's Grove State Park entrance, according to the California Highway Patrol.



A news release states driver Irving Alvarez was traveling southbound on the highway about 12:20 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree before overturning and coming to rest on its roof in the northbound lane.



Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, a resident of Sonora, was taken to Providence St. Joseph Hospital. Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to the CHP.



The crash remains under investigation, the release states.

PDF CHP Crash Report