Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Emergency

1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured in 101 Crash

Posted By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 12:49 PM

A 29-year-old man was killed Tuesday and his 23-year-old passenger was seriously injured in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 101 just south of the Richardson's Grove State Park entrance, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A news release states driver Irving Alvarez was traveling southbound on the highway about 12:20 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree before overturning and coming to rest on its roof in the northbound lane.

Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, a resident of Sonora, was taken to Providence St. Joseph Hospital. Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to the CHP.

The crash remains under investigation, the release states.
PDF CHP Crash Report
Kimberly Wear
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

