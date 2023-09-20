Wednesday, September 20, 2023
EPD Names Suspect, Described as 'Armed and Dangerous,' in Fatal Stabbing
By Kimberly Wear
on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM
The Eureka Police Department has named a suspect in a fatal Aug. 2 stabbing at a residence on the 100 block of W. Sonoma Street.
According to a news release, EPD has secured an arrest warrant for Eureka resident Destinee Grace Rhamy, 20, in connection with the death of 27-year old Holland Elbik.
Rhamy is described as a white female, who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build, dark hair and blue eyes. She is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the release, and EPD asks that anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is immediately call the department at (707) 441-4044 or 911 and not attempt to contact her.
According to EPD, officers responded to the W. Sonoma Street residence after receiving a 911 call reporting a physical fight at that location and found Elbik inside suffering from “medical distress.”
“Officers and medical personnel from Humboldt Bay Fire and City Ambulance attempted lifesaving measures, unfortunately, Elbik died at the hospital,” the release states. “Officers determined she had sustained multiple injuries as a result of a physical altercation between Elbik, a roommate, Destinee Rhamy, and a male friend of Rhamy. The EPD has conducted an in-depth investigation of the incident and has determined Holland Elbik was stabbed to death during the altercation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ray Nunez at (707) 441-4109.
Find the full EPD release below:
