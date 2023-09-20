EPD Names Suspect, Described as 'Armed and Dangerous,' in Fatal Stabbing

click to enlarge EPD

her or knows where she might be is immediately call the department at (707) 441-4044 or 911 and not attempt to contact her.

The Eureka Police Department has named a suspect in a fatal Aug. 2 stabbing at a residence on the 100 block of W. Sonoma Street.According to a news release, EPD has secured an arrest warrant for Eureka resident Destinee Grace Rhamy, 20, in connection with the death of 27-year old Holland Elbik.Rhamy is described as a white female, who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build, dark hair and blue eyes. She is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the release, and EPD asks that anyone who sees