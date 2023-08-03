News

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Crime

EPD Investigating Stabbing Death

Posted By on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM

The Eureka Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a woman in the 100 block of W Sonoma Street yesterday evening.

Police responded to a 911 call there at 6:37 p.m. reporting a woman was in a fight with the male friend of her roommate. The arrived to find both the woman and man with injuries consistent with stab wounds, according to a press release, and both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The woman was pronounced dead there, while the man was treated and released.

"The exact details of the incident remain under investigation by the Eureka Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit," a press release states. "The female has been identified, however, her identity will not be released at this time, pending notification of next of kin. This is a complex and active investigation and no arrests have been made."

EPD asks anyone with information about the case to contact detective Nunez at rnunez@eureka.ca.gov or (707) 441-4109.

Read the full release here.
About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

