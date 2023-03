Humboldt Marks 170th COVID Death

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed one new COVID-19 deaths, a resident in their 60s, since its last report Feb. 22.One new hospitalization was also reported and, according to a state database , two people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 170th since the pandemic began.Find the full public health press release, which includes a schedule of upcoming vaccination clinics, including for booster shots that now combative Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA.5, and information on flu testing, by clicking here