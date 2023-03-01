Humboldt Marks 170th COVID Death

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed one new COVID-19 deaths, a resident in their 60s, since its last report Feb. 22.
One new hospitalization was also reported and, according to a state database, two people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 170th since the pandemic began.
Find the full public health press release, which includes a schedule of upcoming vaccination clinics, including for booster shots that now combative Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA.5, and information on flu testing, by clicking here.