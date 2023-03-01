News

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Community / Emergency / Government

Town Hall on Earthquake Recovery Efforts

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge A house on Painter Street in Rio Dell was red tagged after being knocked off its foundation the Dec. 20 quake. - MARK MCKENNA
  • Mark McKenna
  • A house on Painter Street in Rio Dell was red tagged after being knocked off its foundation the Dec. 20 quake.
A virtual Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Town Hall is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. with a focus on discussing long-term efforts, especially returning those displaced by the Dec. 20 temblor and Jan. 1 aftershock back to their homes or other housing.

State Sen. Mike McGuire will open the session that includes state and local officials giving updates “on-going actions being taken to move long-term recovery efforts forward and provide a comprehensive briefing on services that may be available for low-income households experiencing earthquake-related displacement,” according to a news release.

The release notes the county of Humboldt, city of Rio Dell and the California Office of Emergency Services “continue to work in partnership,” in addition to the county’s partnership with nonprofits, to aid those most impacted by the recent earthquakes and begin the rebuilding process.

A combination of factors, including geology and how the rupture traveled inland on an east-north-east trajectory, placed the Dec. 20 quake's bullseye on Rio Dell while the aftershock was hit nearby the Eel River city. 

According to a Jan. 26 update from the county’s Office of Emergency Services, the Dec. 20 quake and New Year’s Day 5.4 aftershock caused a combined $32 million in damage. Of the nearly 2,000 structures inspected, 91 were deemed unsafe for occupation and another 353 were yellow-tagged, meaning a need for safety repairs, with 109 households displaced, most of those in the city of Rio Dell.

For more information about resources available for those impacted by the earthquakes, click here. For more information on how to attend the vitual town hall, click here

  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Kimberly Wear
Bio:
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 23, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 8
the Journal's 2023 Pet Photo Contest

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation