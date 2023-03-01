Town Hall on Earthquake Recovery Efforts



A combination of factors, including geology and how the rupture traveled inland on an east-north-east trajectory, placed the Dec. 20 quake's bullseye on Rio Dell while the aftershock was hit nearby the Eel River city.





According to a Jan. 26 update from the county's Office of Emergency Services, the Dec. 20 quake and New Year's Day 5.4 aftershock caused a combined $32 million in damage. Of the nearly 2,000 structures inspected, 91 were deemed unsafe for occupation and another 353 were yellow-tagged, meaning a need for safety repairs, with 109 households displaced, most of those in the city of Rio Dell. For more information about resources available for those impacted by the earthquakes, click here. For more information on how to attend the vitual town hall, click here

A virtual Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Town Hall is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. with a focus on discussing long-term efforts, especially returning those displaced by the Dec. 20 temblor and Jan. 1 aftershock back to their homes or other housing.State Sen. Mike McGuire will open the session that includes state and local officials giving updates “on-going actions being taken to move long-term recovery efforts forward and provide a comprehensive briefing on services that may be available for low-income households experiencing earthquake-related displacement,” according to a news release.The release notes the county of Humboldt, city of Rio Dell and the California Office of Emergency Services “continue to work in partnership,” in addition to the county’s partnership with nonprofits, to aid those most impacted by the recent earthquakes and begin the rebuilding process.