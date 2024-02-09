NCJ Preview

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 9, 2024

Experimenting with Income and Gratuities

Posted By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 4:01 PM

This week we're talking about a guaranteed income program being tested with a small group of folks out in McKinleyville. We've also got the breakdown on a new equity fee taking the place of traditional tipping system at Sushi Spot, including what it means for staff and customers. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories. 
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in NCJ Preview

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 8, 2024 vol XXXV issue 6
Guaranteed Income

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation