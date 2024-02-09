Experimenting with Income and Gratuities

This week we're talking about a guaranteed income program being tested with a small group of folks out in McKinleyville. We've also got the breakdown on a new equity fee taking the place of traditional tipping system at Sushi Spot, including what it means for staff and customers. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.