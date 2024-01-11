'Win-Win' 

Editor:

In recent discussions at the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee meetings, the idea of reducing Central Avenue from five lanes to two, with the integration of roundabouts, has emerged as a winning innovation to help create a sense of place in our town center. The proposed transformation is a strategic move toward fostering a safer, more sustainable and community-friendly environment. Enhanced safety: The reduction of lanes minimizes the risk of high-speed collisions and creates a pedestrian-friendly space ("Stop Blaming the Victims of Bad Road Design and Unsafe Driving," Nov. 2). Roundabouts, with their proven record of reducing severe accidents, provide a smoother traffic flow and fewer conflict points than traditional intersections, making Central Avenue a safer place for both drivers and pedestrians. Sustainability: The incorporation of roundabouts encourages a more efficient use of fuel, promoting environmental conservation and aligning with the global effort to combat climate change. We also save resources related to traffic lights and their maintenance. More fluid vehicle movement supplies quicker commute times, too. Sense of community: By slowing down traffic and creating a more inviting atmosphere, it encourages people to explore local businesses and engage with their surroundings. The redesigned "main drag" becomes a destination rather than a mere passageway, promoting social interactions and community bonding.

While this change has been met with some resistance, it is important to recognize that this transformation is an investment in the future well-being and prosperity of our community. If you live in/near McKinleyville, please contact your representatives at the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (in person, on Zoom, or write a letter), the Humboldt County Planning Department and/or Supervisor Steve Madrone. Voice your support for a walkable McKinleyville. If we plan well now, our town can likely get this upgrade largely funded by Caltrans. Win-win.

Jim Hilton, McKinleyville