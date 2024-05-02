Editor:

I had just read Greg King's excellent piece, "Why Deindustrialization (Not Wind) is the Answer," when I encountered a wonderful quote from the Post Carbon Institute: "Modern humans have a Stockholm Syndrome relationship to technology, which has kidnapped us while convincing us it has our best interests in mind. But when one looks back at the history of plastics or the current frenzy around AI, it isn't hard to see the insanity of doubling down on new technology to save us from previous technology."

I like to think we haven't already screwed things up well beyond repair, and that there are solutions to our problems that do not consist of piling it on. These projects come with "enormous environmental costs." Can we afford these costs? For how long?

Carol Moné, Trinidad