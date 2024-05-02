Editor:

The NCJ sob story about inmate Patrick Harvey and For the People that feels sorry for convicted criminals makes me wonder why either of you want him back our streets? ("Seeking Salvation," April 18.)

Harvey has already had a chance at parole and failed. He will have other chances without this special intervention.

Harvey has led a life of criminal activity victimizing unknown numbers of law abiding citizens. He continues to violate the rules even while in state custody. Keeping him there keeps civilized society a little safer.

His third felony strike was for ransacking a house, burglary, felon with a firearm and "other offenses." The other crimes, possibly hundreds, are not included in his conviction nor are his potentially hundreds of victims.

Let the existing system continue to deal with the inmates in state prisons. The felons are in there for a reason.

Dennis Scales, Fortuna