December 07, 2023 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Simply' 

Editor:

Dennis Scales' letter (Mailbox, Nov. 30) is the first I've seen opposing the dam removals. 

I agree with all he wrote and only wish to add that this grand experiment could have been done far more cheaply by carefully breaching the dams to let the water out and the fish up. Then, if it is discovered that the salmon don't return and hydro power is important ... simply close the breach.

Gary Sack, Freshwater

