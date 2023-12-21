Editor:

Let's step up to help create a clear vision for the future of Humboldt Bay and the Samoa Peninsula and not get dragged into an "industrial quagmire," (thank you, Kathryn Travers, Mailbox, Dec. 14).

Two massive corporate project proposals with potentially huge impacts to the people who live, work and recreate here are in the laps of five local people.

The Humboldt Bay Harbor, Conservation and Recreation District is managed by five commissioners elected to represent our interests. Commissioners serve four-year terms. They are elected from the five supervisorial districts and are independent. They hire an executive director for our harbor.

Districts 1, 2 and 5 commissioners' terms are ending Dec. 13, 2024. District 3 and 4 representatives serve until mid-December of 2026.

It is imperative that citizens get involved and let their commissioners know their ideas and what they want and do not want for their harbor, conservation and recreation within the district. Most of the Samoa Peninsula is not in the Harbor District but the wind turbine and fish farm projects will have impacts across the area from bay to ocean.

The Samoa Peninsula is managed by a patchwork of federal, state and county entities and we can contact those representatives. Many will share the cumulative effects from projects of this magnitude.

The Humboldt Bay Harbor Commission normally meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Woodley Island conference room. Their phone number is (707) 443-0801.

Pamela Miller, McKinleyville