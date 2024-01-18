Transcendent Ascent 

White fir, you are fine in your frosty coat. The weight of the season rests on your branches. Hunker down, sweet conifer. May I make tea from your needles?

I hike over rocks and moss and fallen branches. I hike to the peak and look around. The sky is so large. Can I transcend here? Tell me.

I pretend to be a cryptid as I scramble down over rocks and moss and fallen branches. I am sweating in my poncho and boots and shouting lines of poetry trying to make something from the intersection of nature and verse.

I pass by you again, dear tree. Did you see that lonesome mushroom there, nestled at your feet?

Harmony Mooney