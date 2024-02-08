The Gathering 

They wait silently in the trees and bushes For the seeds I throw Every morning on the wooden deck

The juncos a variety of sparrows One with a missing tail who, when they all descend, makes his way among the others like a little roly poly A spotted towhee colorfully outfitted in flaming orange, black, and white An occasional chickadee flitting by All gobbling what they can before the inevitable arrival of the bullies, Three Steller's jays who crowd the space and hog the food

And then, my favorite The single, faithful black and white warbler topped with a bright white crown like a cotton ball plopped atop his head Darts back and forth from under the nearest bush to snag one seed at a time The same crowd every day And every day a pleasure!

Jean Munsee