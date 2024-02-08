Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

February 08, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

The Gathering 

They wait silently in the trees and bushes
For the seeds I throw
Every morning on the wooden deck

The juncos
a variety of sparrows
One with a missing tail who, when they all
descend, makes his way among the others like
a little roly poly
A spotted towhee colorfully outfitted in
flaming orange, black, and white
An occasional chickadee flitting by
All gobbling what they can before the
inevitable arrival of the bullies,
Three Steller's jays who crowd the space
and hog the food

And then, my favorite
The single, faithful black and white warbler
topped with a bright white crown like a
cotton ball plopped atop his head
Darts back and forth from under the nearest
bush to snag one seed at a time
The same crowd every day
And every day a pleasure!

Jean Munsee

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

Tags:

More Poetry »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Poetry

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 8, 2024 vol XXXV issue 6
Guaranteed Income

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation