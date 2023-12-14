Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

December 14, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

The Cardinal 

By

For my father

A scarlet oak blazing in autumn
above the woolen hats
we rebirthed from a box marked 'winter'
Chlorophyll ceding to carotenoid
ending, as if to begin.

In summer's innocence I swam
under the oaks and madrones
fingertips gently paddling
downstream among compatriot green leaves
set free upriver, broken off after July rain.

This hearthplace fire will quiet into winter
stenciling its sleep in wide arms,
backdropped by snow
as watchful cardinal eyes
offer a remnant
of this red autumn moment.

And will fall always return?
The chemo seems to be working
minus some aches and vertigo.
Inside late November wind and rain,
I know even the great oak
looks tired.

I will hold winter in my mittened hand
thank the wool on my head

wear the frigid redness on my nose like a jersey,
united with the Cardinal,
whose quick tilt of crest
has seen this all before.

I'll notice the seed the bird's beak holds
as it departs our shared gaze, for motion.

Upward cascades of plume
returning to sky
that same sky,
now expanding
inside me
where all seasons
find home.

Ben Graham

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

Tags:

More Poetry »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Ben Graham

Latest in Poetry

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 14, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 50
The Outlier

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation