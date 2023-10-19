Poem about the war 

What shall we name this newborn war, how honor its multi-national heritage? Shall we call it "Independence," after its father, or "Nakba," after its mother? Maybe "World War," after its illustrious grandparents? Or will we pluck a date off the innocent calendar, soiling forever the good name of October 7? With what patriotic, pious words will we memorialize its dead: children, elders, women, leftists, right-wingers, nationalists, kibbutzniks, secularists, believers, fighters, peaceniks? What stories will we tell this infant war, what songs sing to it? Will we feed its voracious appetite and watch it grow, or find a way to mercifully put it to sleep?

Rabbi Naomi Steinberg