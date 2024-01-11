Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

January 11, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Message: The Quest 

By

Atlanta born there was a man
who in his youth had known the wrongs
of racial hate–and thus began
the quest where living love belongs.
Of brotherhood he dared to dream:
so, peaceful action was the way.
Amid sin's torrent truth would stream:
by words and courage, hearts he'd sway.
With truth in triumph, Glory bound:
Our brother gone, our freedom found.

A shadow then was o'er our land
as an entitlement unpaid.
There came a time to take a stand:
true justice must not be delayed.
This man knew well what was at stake:
the righteous whirlwinds of revolt
would make our land's foundations shake–
as Selma was a thunderbolt.
With truth in triumph, Glory bound:
Our brother gone, our freedom found.

There is a spirit of decay
which vies within the human heart.
In early April came a day
when that wrong spirit did impart
an act for which all words do fail.
That early April brought a deed
which for all time did lift the veil
of where a valiant life may lead.
With truth in triumph, Glory bound:
Our brother gone, our freedom found.

Dale Mensing

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

Tags:

More Poetry »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Dale Mensing

Latest in Poetry

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 11, 2024 vol XXXV issue 2
Trouble on the Mountain

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation