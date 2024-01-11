Message: The Quest 

Atlanta born there was a man who in his youth had known the wrongs of racial hate–and thus began the quest where living love belongs. Of brotherhood he dared to dream: so, peaceful action was the way. Amid sin's torrent truth would stream: by words and courage, hearts he'd sway. With truth in triumph, Glory bound: Our brother gone, our freedom found.

A shadow then was o'er our land as an entitlement unpaid. There came a time to take a stand: true justice must not be delayed. This man knew well what was at stake: the righteous whirlwinds of revolt would make our land's foundations shake– as Selma was a thunderbolt. With truth in triumph, Glory bound: Our brother gone, our freedom found.

There is a spirit of decay which vies within the human heart. In early April came a day when that wrong spirit did impart an act for which all words do fail. That early April brought a deed which for all time did lift the veil of where a valiant life may lead. With truth in triumph, Glory bound: Our brother gone, our freedom found.

Dale Mensing