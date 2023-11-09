Pin It
November 09, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Lundbar Hills 

She dropped my hand to race with other
Princesses, fairies, and ghosts
In the middle of the street
Glow sticks flashing, illuminating
Piles
Of candies, tricks, and treats.

Halfway across the world
Kids are dropping hands tonight
Caked in drywall like ghosts
In the middle of the street
Rockets red glare illuminating
Piles
Of rubble.

Trick or treat.

Maybe I could learn more
About foreign aid
Maybe I could find a way
To send them Lundbar Hills
On Halloween.

Maybe I shouldn't think about
That
On this night.
Our princesses and fairies aren't.
And god
Forbid they ask.
Can you look your trick or treater
In the eyes and
Say that's just the way it
is.

Story In The Soil

