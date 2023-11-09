She dropped my hand to race with other Princesses, fairies, and ghosts In the middle of the street Glow sticks flashing, illuminating Piles Of candies, tricks, and treats.

Halfway across the world Kids are dropping hands tonight Caked in drywall like ghosts In the middle of the street Rockets red glare illuminating Piles Of rubble.

Trick or treat.

Maybe I could learn more About foreign aid Maybe I could find a way To send them Lundbar Hills On Halloween.

Maybe I shouldn't think about That On this night. Our princesses and fairies aren't. And god Forbid they ask. Can you look your trick or treater In the eyes and Say that's just the way it is.

Story In The Soil