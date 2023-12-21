A Solstice Remembered 

I thought October would take the edge off. After all, there's no way this fickle light and a few chance rains Could turn my head any further. . Now the garden is all dead, The light, All left to morning now, Just like yesterday, And then again. Please give me this solace, Wanted and waited for, Just this day. . Until you visit me in December, With your gauze of reckoning Perched overhead. . Then, I'll remember the river, All fog bound and sullen, Bit by bit, Tearing to pieces The lives of nothing . I hope your storms will roar, Dark, dripping days, Left with just a little ray of light, Catching one more leaf, Falling, Into some forgotten cradle.

Sam A. Flanagan