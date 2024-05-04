Obituaries

Annette Adams: 1949-2024

Posted By on Sat, May 4, 2024 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge Annette Marie Adams, June 23, 1949, to March 15, 2024.
Annette Marie Adams, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and dear friend, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2024, at the age of 74, in Ferndale, California.

Born on June 23, 1949, in Scotia, California, Annette was the daughter of Mary Ellen Laffranchi and the late Severino Laffranchi. She grew up alongside her brothers, Robert and Donald Laffranchi, in a loving and large family.


Annette is survived by her mother, Mary Ellen Laffranchi, her brother, Donald Laffranchi, as well as her children: Kassie McCall, Tina White, Paula Dickerson, and James Adams, along with their spouses: Rodney McCall, Paul White, Maggie Adams, Danny Dickerson, Jeremy Farley and Sean Hamilton. Annette’s legacy continues through her grandchildren: Jordan Kortus and husband Ben, Wyatt McCall and wife McKenzie, Myranda Hamilton, Madison Adams, Austin White, Emma McCall, Samiro Adams, and Taviano Adams, Ashlen Dickerson, Trace Dickerson, as well as her great-grandchildren: Cooper, Reign, Jackson, Ramiri, Walker, Baker (to arrive in June), and another great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law: Cheryl and Carol Laffranchi and her nieces and nephews: Donald Laffranchi, Lauri Laffranchi, Michelle Laffranchi and Nicole Laffranchi.

Annette was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel Adams, her father, Severino Laffranchi, and her brother, Robert Laffranchi.

Annette attended California Polytechnic State University, in San Luis Obispo and had a deep love for flowers. She found joy in tending to her flower gardens and decorating the Church of the Assumption with flowers for holidays. Annette’s generous spirit was evident in her love for hosting family reunions and events, where she cherished spending time with her large family and extensive network of friends. Over the years, Annette enjoyed raising her children at home, working for Home Depot Corporate office in Atlanta, Georgia, and spending over twenty years employed with Crane in Fortuna, California, where she developed a work family that she treasured over the years.

Throughout her life, Annette’s kindness and compassion touched the lives of all who knew her. She lived in Ferndale most of her life but also had the opportunity to live in Germany, Texas and Georgia.

Annette’s memory will forever be cherished by her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity, and warmth that will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.

This obituary was created in celebration of Annette’s life by her children.

A viewing and rosary was held for Annette on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Church of the Assumption in Ferndale, California at 7:15 p.m.

A celebration of Annette’s life was held at The Church of the Assumption in Ferndale, California on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. with a graveside service and reception to follow.

Annette had a love of flowers, however, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of the Assumption in Ferndale in Annette’s honor.
