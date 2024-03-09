Calvin Harold Kernen: 1925-2024

click to enlarge Submitted

Calvin Harold kernen, Aug. 5, 1925, to Feb. 11, 2024.

The family of Calvin Harold Kernen is sad to announce his passing on Feb. 11, 2024, in Arcata, California. Cal was born Aug. 5, 1925, in Del Norte, Colorado, to Swiss Immigrants Friederick Alfred and Mary Albertina (nee: Gerber) Kernen and was proud to have turned 98 ½ years old just days before his passing.



He grew up on Pinos Creek near Del Norte as the youngest of seven children and loved life in the great outdoors. Cal grew up farming organically, eating farm to table, composting and living off the grid. He remembered the big changes electricity made to their home in 1937. The family raised their own crops and livestock, and Cal began helping at age 7. He loved tending to cattle in the hills, hunting and fishing. A highlight of growing up was being chosen to drive the school bus. Any 17-year-old in high school got to drive the school bus if they were the farthest one out on the route. That way the person driving had the bus in the morning to pick up the children for school. He drove a Ford V8 bus and was paid $12.50 a month. Cal was equally as proud to have passed the CA DMV written and road test on his last birthday.

When WW II began, he, his older brother, John, and several older friends were drafted. Local farmers told the draft board they needed Cal to tend to their cattle, so his enlistment was postponed a year. He fondly remembered this time spent on the cattle range as the best time of his life because it was so peaceful away from other things taking place in the world. Cal was a proud WWII Army veteran and was grateful to have been on one of the Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. Following his military service, Cal returned home. In June of 1950, he met Virginia Mae Dickson, who had recently taken a job as a nurse in Del Norte, on a blind date. They were married in December and spent more than 73 years together. They lived briefly in Southern California near Cal's sister, but the country life called, and they moved to Humboldt County, where they purchased rural property and a home where he lived the remainder of his life. Cal worked in sawmills, owned a gas station with good friend, Bill Kenyon, and finished his working career as a carpenter. He was very proud of being on the crew who built the Brookwood covered bridge in Jacoby Creek and that his son and grandson later worked on the bridge's maintenance.

Cal and Virginia raised their three children among the Redwoods and shared the land with deer, bear, coyotes, ducks and geese on the pond, as well as other "critters." They also raised animals, grew fruits and vegetables, and preserved their own food. Cal grew a garden and raised chickens until recently and regularly shared the bounty from his garden and fruit trees. They were the parents who always helped out with their children's activities, especially 4-H and FFA. Cal and Virginia were devoted supporters of the Junior Livestock Auction. Cal was very social and enjoyed visits with neighbors and a group of retirees who gathered at Toni's weekly for coffee. Cal and Virginia were proud members of the Swiss Club, and spent years serving as officers, preparing and serving food for the events, and cleaning and fixing items at the Swiss Hall. They cherished these friendships, and Cal especially loved hearing stories about Switzerland and being immersed in the Swiss culture, including Hans Giovanoli's yodeling.

After retiring, Cal and Virginia enjoyed trips to Alaska, the east coast to see the fall colors, and to Switzerland. They made great memories on their last trip to Kansas to visit Virginia's family, made possible with their son's help. They cherished the last visit to Cal's birthplace, a celebration for his 90th birthday. Family and childhood friends gathered at the homestead for a weekend of sharing stories and laughing.

Cal was a man of integrity. His word was his bond, a handshake was a contract, and honesty guided his affairs. He was capable, hardworking, independent, kind and caring. He could fix anything and was quick to lend a helping hand to anyone needing it. He always had a part somewhere that would give life to any broken item. He had a dry sense of humor and smile that let you know he was joking. And he lovingly took the best care of Virginia these past few years as they aged together. Anyone who knew Cal, was better for it.

Cal was an exemplary husband, father and grandfather. He was a role model and hero to his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his daughters, Karla (Steve) Darnall and Kay (Don) Becker, his son, Kurt (Sandra) Kernen, grandchildren: Matthew Darnall (Kathleen Kiernan), Kathryn (Oliver) Helms, Reuben (Nickie) Rail, Diego Rail, Jeffrey (Ivy) Holmes, Christopher (Lauren) Holmes, Terris Becker, Kelsey Becker, Jess (Olivia) Kernen and Reid Kernen. His great-grandchildren include Hozana, Miranda, Rowan, Aurora, Hailey, Henri, Dylan and Hazel. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Joyce Bender, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families throughout the midwest. He felt particularly close to Ken Kernen, Jay Kernen, Jan Voth and Jon Mitchell.

Cal was predeceased by his parents, his siblings, Lloyd, Hilda, Irene, Bertha, Madeline, and John and their spouses, and his nephews Jim, Fred and Bob. Also, by Virginia's parents, Herbert Paul and Marjorie Fay (nee: Osburn) Dickson and siblings, Archie, Lloyd, Grace, Beulah, Gilbert and their spouses, brother-in-law, Dale, and niece, Rhonda.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mad River Healthcare, Suite 3, and Mad River Hospital for their attentiveness, kindness and compassion to Cal in his final days. Arrangements are under the direction of Ayres Family Cremation, and the family plans a celebration of life at a later date.