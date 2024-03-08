Obituaries

Friday, March 8, 2024

Community

Edward Buzz Webb: 1939-2024

Posted By on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 at 9:21 AM

Dr. Edward Buzz Webb, vice president for student affairs emeritus, died peacefully at home with his wife Judy, daughters Lisa and Sydney, by his side. He leaves his wife Judy, daughters Lisa (Erik) and Sydney (Geo) both of Homer, Alaska, his sister-in-law Salli Sachse, half sisters, Judy Webb and Peggy Webb, along with six granddaughters: Anna (Kevin), Miranda (Justin), Isabel (Emily), Larsen (Keaton), Malina, and Natasha.

Buzz wrote this about the joy in his life. “I am 86 years old and under hospice care because of a terminal lung disease and am housebound. It might seem counterintuitive to write this as joyous. The joy comes from looking back with few regrets at a full life: a satisfying career, backpacking in the Sierra, traveling after retirement, watching my children and granddaughters grow and mature. But most of all being married for 64 years to the same person I met in high school. As your readers know, one gives up gracefully the activities we can no longer do — and we find new ones that better fit our capabilities. That is where I am — with joy and contentment.”

Buzz waited to leave us until the daffodils bloomed and the taxes were paid.
A complete obituary will follow.

A celebration will be held March 9, from 4:30 – 7 p.m.,, at Merryman’s Beach House. Parking is limited so carpooling is encouraged.
