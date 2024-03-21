Humboldt Community Services District Issues Boil Advisory

The Humboldt Community Services District is advising customers in the areas of Mitchell Road, Myrtletown, Ryan Slough and Freshwater that they should use boiled or bottled water for drinking and cooking until further notice.
The problem stems from a transmission main break near Indianola and Old Arcata roads in the city of Eureka’s system, which supplies some water to the community services district, on the evening of March 20. After the transmission line failure, the district was notified around 1 p.m. today that “some cloud water” may have been delivered into its system and that it could possibly contain mineral deposits and soil from the area where the breakage occurred.
As a result, the community services district has issued a boil advisory “out of an abundance of caution” to ensure the “health and wellbeing” of the community, according to its notice.
“We have been testing our water quality and flushing the affected areas,” the district’s notice states. “We have found no evidence of contaminated water within our system. We will continue to monitor and test our water quality for the next three days. If we discover any contamination, we will be reaching out to notify you. If we do not encounter any contaminated water, we will be reaching out to lift the Boil Water Advisory.”
Until further notice, residents in affected areas are advised that before drinking water from the system or using it for cooking they should first bring it to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, then let it cool before use. Alternatively, they can use bottled water.
The district anticipates the issue to be resolved within three days.
See the full advisory from the HCSD copied below:
On the evening of March 20, 2024, the City of Eureka experienced a water transmission main break near Indianola Road and Old Arcata Road. Humboldt Community Services District purchases water from the City of Eureka that is delivered through this transmission main. As a result of the transmission main failure, Humboldt Community Services District was notified at 1pm on March 21, 2023 that some cloudy water may have been delivered to the Humboldt Community Services District system. The cloudy water could contain mineral deposits from the inside of the pipe or it might include soil from the area where the transmission main break occurred. The potentially affected areas include Mitchel Road, Myrtletown, Ryan Slough and Freshwater.
The Humboldt Community Services District has issued the enclosed Boil Water Advisory out of an abundance of caution because we want to ensure your health and wellbeing. We have been testing our water quality and flushing the affected areas. We have found no evidence of contaminated water within our system. We will continue to monitor and test our water quality for the next three days. If we discover any contamination, we will be reaching out to notify you. If we do not encounter any contaminated water, we will be reaching out to lift the Boil Water Advisory.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience
Brian McNeill
Utility Services Planner
BOIL WATER NOTICE
Due to the water main break, depressurization, and possible contamination in the Humboldt CSD Drinking Water System, customers of the Humboldt CSD Drinking Water System in the Myrtletown, Mitchell Road, Ryan Slough and Freshwater areas are hereby advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution until further notice.
DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
• An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use fresh liquid household bleach (Clorox, Purex, etc.). To do so, add 8 drops (or 1/4 teaspoon) of bleach per gallon of clear water or 16 drops (or 1/2 teaspoon) per gallon of cloudy water, mix thoroughly, and allow to stand for 30 minutes before using. A chlorine-like taste and odor will result from this purification procedure and is an indication that adequate disinfection has taken place.
• Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.
We will inform you when testing shows the water is safe to drink.
We anticipate resolving the problem within Three Days.
For more information call:
• Water Utility contact: Brian McNeill, Utility Services Planner (707) 443-4550
State Water Resources Control Board – Drinking Water Field Operations Branch- District Office at (530) 224-4800.
Local Environmental Health Jurisdiction: Humboldt County Environmental Health Dept. (707) 445-6215