Festival of Dreams - Whimsical Fun

There’s a new, colorful event happening in Eureka this weekend, “celebrating everything that is whimsical, weird, and wonderful about the community and world we inhabit.” That’s according to the press release for The Festival of Dreams, happening Aug. 25-27 in the Eureka Cultural District (Halvorsen Park and Old Town). The event, developed and funded by the city of Eureka, and organized in partnership with the North Coast Repertory Theatre, features a costume parade through Old Town, a block party hosted by Bella Vita Fire Dance Company and the Festival of Dreams in Halvorsen Park with live music, performances, vendors, food, drink, games and outdoor art installations. There’s even a low-stimulation day to enjoy art in relative peace and quiet. Get the full schedule of events at ncrt.net/festivalofdreams.