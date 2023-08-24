A+E

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Art / Community / Fun / Music

Festival of Dreams - Whimsical Fun

Posted By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM

There’s a new, colorful event happening in Eureka this weekend, “celebrating everything that is whimsical, weird, and wonderful about the community and world we inhabit.” That’s according to the press release for The Festival of Dreams, happening Aug. 25-27 in the Eureka Cultural District (Halvorsen Park and Old Town). The event, developed and funded by the city of Eureka, and organized in partnership with the North Coast Repertory Theatre, features a costume parade through Old Town, a block party hosted by Bella Vita Fire Dance Company and the Festival of Dreams in Halvorsen Park with live music, performances, vendors, food, drink, games and outdoor art installations. There’s even a low-stimulation  day to enjoy art in relative peace and quiet. Get the full schedule of events at ncrt.net/festivalofdreams.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

