University Police Investigation Clears CR Baseball Players of Assault Allegation

Cal Poly Humboldt police have determined a Palestine supporter who alleged
she'd been assaulted near the Arcata Plaza in October lied about the incident, according to a press release from the university.
Gihane Hyden had alleged that she was leaving a rally on the plaza around 2 p.m. on Oct. 28 when men she identified as members of the College of the Redwoods baseball team engaged her in conversation about the pro-Palestine signs she was carrying. Hayden alleged one of the men made critical comments before hitting her with his car as he pulled out of the university campus store parking lot "with such force that she ended up on the hood of the car." She alleges a coach then threatened her and pinned her in a chokehold in an effort to prevent her from leaving.
But UPD has determined this was not the case, according to the press release.
"According to UPD's investigation, the evidence does not support Hyden's allegations, and that Hyden vandalized a player's windshield by breaking it with her fist and prevented that player from exiting the parking lot in his vehicle," the press release states.
UPD has submitted its investigative report to the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office, recommending Hyden be charged with vandalism, false imprisonment and making a false police report, according to the release, which is copied below.
